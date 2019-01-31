ARTS
OPENING
First Friday — 5-8 p.m. Friday, art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City, Cañon City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com, canoncity.com.
“Amos Kennedy and The Press” — Opens 10 a.m. Saturday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., free. Exhibit runs through April 7; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Fluid Expressions” — The Prints of Helen Frankenthaler, from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his family foundation, opens 10 a.m. Saturday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Exhibit runs through June 21; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
ONGOING
January Featured Artists — Works by Laurel Bahe and Joan Judge, with guest artist Meagan Anderson, through Thursday, Boulder Street Gallery, 206 N. Tejon St.; 636-9358, boulderstreet gallery.com.
Works by Mel Strawn — Through Thursday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Love of Light and Earth” — Photographs by Andres Gonzalez, through Thursday, Academy Art and Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y7wsdvd3.
Chelsea Beach: “Path to Presence” — Through Saturday, Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; 231-7202, laura@moxiegirlpr.com.
“Every Painting Has a Story: Works of Karla Loria” — Through Tuesday, Art 111 Gallery & Art Supply, 111 E. Bijou St.; tinyurl.com/y9a6bhpj.
“Faces — Portraiture” — Through Tuesday, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Works by Andre Eddens — Through Feb. 7, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/yben5ukw.
Jaune Quick-to-See Smith: “In the Footsteps of My Ancestors” — Through Feb. 10, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfinearts center.org.
High School Student Tiles — Through Feb. 14, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y7wsdvd3.
Carol Dickerson Exhibit — Through Feb. 16, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St., Suite A; g44gallery.com.
“Gadzook!” — Through March 2, GOCA Downtown, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; uccspresents.org/events/2018-19/gadzook.
“Home” — Photographs by Frances Huntington, through March 5, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
“P.S. I Love You: A Portrait of Miss Elsie Palmer” — Through March 17, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“The Art of Al B. Johnson” — Through April 2, Plaza of the Rockies, 111 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899.
“Art of Gary Snyder” — Through April 2, Coquette’s Bistro and Bakery, 616 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899.
“Virgil Ortiz: The ReVOlution Continues” — Through May 19, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Scenes from Life” — Drawings by Bernard Amest, through June 2, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“O Beautiful! Shifting Landscapes of the Pikes Peak Region” — Through Aug. 4, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
CALL FOR ENTRIES
Art Aloud 2019 — Entries accepted 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 28-30; academyframesco.com/call-for-entries.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, The Gazette, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM