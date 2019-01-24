ARTS
OPENING
CC Student Art Show — 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Colorado College, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center, Main Space, 825 N. Cascade Ave.; 389-6607.
First Friday — 5-8 p.m. Feb. 1, art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City, Cañon City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com, canoncity.com.
“Amos Kennedy and The Press” — Opens 10 a.m. Feb. 2, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Exhibit runs through April 7; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Fluid Expressions” — The Prints of Helen Frankenthaler, from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his family foundation, opens 10 a.m. Feb. 2, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Exhibit runs through June 21; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
ONGOING
Pottery by the Pound — Through Monday, Commonwheel Artists Gallery, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-1008, commonwheel.com.
“New Directions” — Works by Betty Atherton, Deena Bennett, Michael Cellan and Susan Risinger, through Tuesday, Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 629-7055, thebridgegallery@gmail.com.
January Featured Artists — Works by Laurel Bahe and Joan Judge, with guest artist Meagan Anderson, through Jan. 31, Boulder Street Gallery, 206 N. Tejon St.; 636-9358, boulderstreetgallery.com.
Works by Mel Strawn — Through Jan. 31, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Love of Light and Earth” — Photographs by Andres Gonzalez, through Jan. 31, Academy Art and Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y7wsdvd3.
Chelsea Beach” “Path to Presence” — Through Feb. 2, Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; 231-7202, laura@ moxiegirlpr.com.
“Every Painting Has a Story: Works of Karla Loria” — Through Feb. 5, Art 111 Gallery & Art Supply, 111 E. Bijou St.; tinyurl.com/y9a6bhpj.
“Faces — Portraiture” — Through Feb. 5, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Works by Andre Eddens — Through Feb. 7, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/yben5ukw.
Jaune Quick-to-See Smith: “In the Footsteps of My Ancestors” — Through Feb. 10, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfinearts center.org.
High School Student Tiles — Through Feb. 14, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y7wsdvd3.
Carol Dickerson Exhibit — Through Feb. 16, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St., Suite A; g44gallery.com.
“Gadzook!” — Through March 2, GOCA Downtown, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; uccspresents.org/events/2018-19/gadzook.
“Home” — Photographs by Frances Huntington, through March 5, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenter forthearts.com.
“P.S. I Love You: A Portrait of Miss Elsie Palmer” — Through March 17, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“The Art of Al B. Johnson” — Through April 2, Plaza of the Rockies, 111 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899.
“Art of Gary Snyder” — Through April 2, Coquette’s Bistro and Bakery, 616 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899.
“Scenes from Life” — Drawings by Bernard Amest, through June 2, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“O Beautiful! Shifting Landscapes of the Pikes Peak Region” — Through Aug. 4, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
CALL FOR ENTRIES
Art Aloud 2019 — Entries accepted 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 28-30; academyframesco.com/call-for-entries.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM