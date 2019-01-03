ARTS
OPENING
First Friday — 5-8 p.m. Friday, art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City, Cañon City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com, canoncity.com.
Pottery by the Pound — Opens 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Commonwheel Artists Gallery, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs, runs through Jan. 28; 685-1008, commonwheel.com.
Carol Dickerson Exhibit — Opens noon-1 p.m. Jan. 11, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St., Suite A. Exhibit runs through Feb. 16; g44gallery.com.
ONGOING
“Small Works XI” — Through Friday, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St.; themodbo.com.
“1st Amendment” — Through Saturday, Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; 231-7202, laura@moxiegirlpr.com.
Studio Artist Show — Through Saturday, Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; 231-7202, laura@moxiegirlpr.com.
Works of James Christensen — Through Saturday, Art Gallery of the Rockies, 5039 N. Academy Blvd.; 260-1873, artgallery oftherockies.com.
Virgil Ortiz: “Revolution — Rise Against the Invasion” — Through Sunday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
Works by Theresa Leasure — Through Monday, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/yben5ukw.
“Forum of the Figure”— Through Jan. 12, Orly’s Art Gallery, 730 S. Tejon St.; 630-3371.
“Desert ArtLAB: Ecologies of Resistance” — Through Jan. 13, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
Fall Art Student Show — Through Jan. 21, Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus, 100 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; 502-3135.
Works by Mel Strawn — Through Jan. 31, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
Jaune Quick-to-See Smith: “In the Footsteps of My Ancestors” — Through Feb. 10, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
Works by Andre Eddens — Through Feb. 7, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/yben5ukw.
High School Student Tiles — Through Feb. 14, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y7wsdvd3.
“Gadzook!” — Through March 2, GOCA Downtown, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; uccspresents.org/events/2018-19/gadzook.
“Home” — Photographs by Frances Huntington, through March 5, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenter forthearts.com.
“P.S. I Love You: A Portrait of Miss Elsie Palmer” — Through March 17, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“O Beautiful! Shifting Landscapes of the Pikes Peak Region” — Through Aug. 4, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
CALL FOR ENTRIES
Art Aloud 2019 — Entries accepted 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 28-30; academyframesco.com/call-for-entries.
