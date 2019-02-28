ARTS
OPENING
First Friday — 5-8 p.m. Friday, art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City, Cañon City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com, canoncity.com.
33rd Annual Cheyenne Mountain Student Art Exhibit — 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 12, Cheyenne Mountain High School, 1200 Cresta Road; disneysaxton@cmsd12.org.
ONGOING
“Anything Goes” — Peak Digital Imaging Society exhibit, Thursday, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y7wsdvd3.
February Featured Artists — Works by Marsha Markwalder and Don Van Horn, with guest artist June Heimsoth, Thursday, Boulder Street Gallery, 206 N. Tejon St.; 636-9358, boulderstreetgallery.com.
“Gadzook!” — Through Saturday, GOCA Downtown, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; uccspresents.org/events/2018-19/gadzook.
“Home” — Photographs by Frances Huntington, through Tuesday, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
“Realism in Art” — Through March 30, Art Gallery of the Rockies, 5039 N. Academy Blvd.; artgalleryoftherockies.com.
Phil Lear Exhibit — Through March 30, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St.; g44gallery.com.
“The Art of Al B Johnson” — Through April 2, Plaza of the Rockies, 111 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899.
“Art of Gary Snyder” — Through April 2, Coquette’s Bistro and Bakery, 616 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899.
“Amos Kennedy and The Press” — Through April 7, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., free; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
Radeaux’s “Fauna& Mosaics” — Accompanied by sculptures of David Caricato, hrough April 19, Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus, 100 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; ppcc.edu/calendar.
“Time” — Biannual UCCS Visual Art Faculty Exhibition — Through May 12, GOCA Ent Center, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; uccspresents.org/events/2018-19/time.
“Virgil Ortiz: The ReVOlution Continues” — Through May 19, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Scenes from Life” — Drawings by Bernard Arnest, through June 2, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Underground Mine Lighting” — Through June 9, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd.; 488-0880; wmmi.org.
“Fluid Expressions” — The Prints of Helen Frankenthaler, from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his Family Foundation — Through June 21, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“O Beautiful! Shifting Landscapes of the Pikes Peak Region” — Through Aug. 4, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“P.S. I Love You: A Portrait of Miss Elsie Palmer” — Through Aug. 4, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Nora Naranjo Morse: Gathering Ground” — Through Aug. 25, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
