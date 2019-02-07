Colorado Springs area art events starting March 22, 2108
Caption +

paintbox, paintboxes,furniture,table,art,painting,paper,tools,sheet of paper, sheets of paper,colour, colours, color,colors, coloured, colored, colouring,close-up, close-ups, close up, close ups, close-up shot,vertical, vertical format,nobody,still-life, still lifes, still-lifes, still life, still, stills,photograph,focus,Differential Focus, selective focus, selectively focussed,diagonal, slanted, tilt, tilted, slanting,color, coloured, colored, colors, colours,indoor, indoor shots, inside, indoors, indoor shot,part of, cropped, part, section, sectioned,multicoloured,object,office material,equipment,fine arts,focus on the center,paint brush, paintbrush, paint brushes,paint palette,watercolor,cup [© F1online www.f1online.de, Tel. 069/80069-0, E-Mail:agency@f1online.de ]

 hl-studios
Show MoreShow Less

ARTS

OPENING

Phil Lear Exhibit — Opens noon-5 p.m. Feb. 22, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St. Exhibit runs through March 30; g44gallery.com.

“Nora Naranjo Morse: Remembering” — Opens 10 a.m. Feb. 23, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Exhibit runs through Aug. 25; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.

ONGOING

Works by Andre Eddens — Thursday, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/yben5ukw.

Jaune Quick-to-See Smith: “In the Footsteps of My Ancestors” — Through Sunday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.

High School Student Tiles — Through Feb. 14, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y7wsdvd3.

Carol Dickerson Exhibit — Through Feb. 16, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St., Suite A; g44gallery.com.

“Birthday Suit” — Works by Kelly Gilleran, through Feb. 22, The Modbo, 17C Bijou St.; 633-4240, themodbo.com.

Works by Jean Gumpper and Jeanne Steiner — Saturdays through Feb. 23, Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 629-7055; thebridgegallery@gmail.com.

“Water in the High Desert” — Through Feb. 25, Commonwheel Artists Gallery, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-1008, commonwheel.com.

“Word Art — Art Inspired by Text” — Through Feb. 26, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenter forthearts.com.

February Featured Artists — Works by Marsha Markwalder and Don Van Horn, with guest artist June Heimsoth, through Feb. 28, Boulder Street Gallery, 206 N. Tejon St.; 636-9358, boulderstreetgallery.com.

“Gadzook!” — Through March 2, GOCA Downtown, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; uccspresents.org/events/2018-19/gadzook.

“Home” — Photographs by Frances Huntington, through March 5, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwood centerforthearts.com.

“The Art of Al B. Johnson” — Through April 2, Plaza of the Rockies, 111 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899.

“Art of Gary Snyder” — Through April 2, Coquette’s Bistro and Bakery, 616 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899.

“Amos Kennedy and The Press” — Through April 7, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., free; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.

“From Here to There” — Through April 19, Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus, 100 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; ppcc.edu/calendar.

“Virgil Ortiz: The ReVOlution Continues” — Through May 19, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.

“Scenes from Life” — Drawings by Bernard Arnest, through June 2, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.

“Fluid Expressions” — The Prints of Helen Frankenthaler, from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his Family Foundation — through June 21, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.

“O Beautiful! Shifting Landscapes of the Pikes Peak Region” — Through Aug. 4, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.

“P.S. I Love You: A Portrait of Miss Elsie Palmer” — Through Aug. 4, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

Tags

Editorial Assistant

Calendar Manager/Features Editorial Assistant

Load comments