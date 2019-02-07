ARTS
OPENING
Phil Lear Exhibit — Opens noon-5 p.m. Feb. 22, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St. Exhibit runs through March 30; g44gallery.com.
“Nora Naranjo Morse: Remembering” — Opens 10 a.m. Feb. 23, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Exhibit runs through Aug. 25; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
ONGOING
Works by Andre Eddens — Thursday, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/yben5ukw.
Jaune Quick-to-See Smith: “In the Footsteps of My Ancestors” — Through Sunday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
High School Student Tiles — Through Feb. 14, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y7wsdvd3.
Carol Dickerson Exhibit — Through Feb. 16, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St., Suite A; g44gallery.com.
“Birthday Suit” — Works by Kelly Gilleran, through Feb. 22, The Modbo, 17C Bijou St.; 633-4240, themodbo.com.
Works by Jean Gumpper and Jeanne Steiner — Saturdays through Feb. 23, Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 629-7055; thebridgegallery@gmail.com.
“Water in the High Desert” — Through Feb. 25, Commonwheel Artists Gallery, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-1008, commonwheel.com.
“Word Art — Art Inspired by Text” — Through Feb. 26, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenter forthearts.com.
February Featured Artists — Works by Marsha Markwalder and Don Van Horn, with guest artist June Heimsoth, through Feb. 28, Boulder Street Gallery, 206 N. Tejon St.; 636-9358, boulderstreetgallery.com.
“Gadzook!” — Through March 2, GOCA Downtown, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; uccspresents.org/events/2018-19/gadzook.
“Home” — Photographs by Frances Huntington, through March 5, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwood centerforthearts.com.
“The Art of Al B. Johnson” — Through April 2, Plaza of the Rockies, 111 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899.
“Art of Gary Snyder” — Through April 2, Coquette’s Bistro and Bakery, 616 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899.
“Amos Kennedy and The Press” — Through April 7, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., free; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“From Here to There” — Through April 19, Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus, 100 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; ppcc.edu/calendar.
“Virgil Ortiz: The ReVOlution Continues” — Through May 19, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Scenes from Life” — Drawings by Bernard Arnest, through June 2, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Fluid Expressions” — The Prints of Helen Frankenthaler, from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his Family Foundation — through June 21, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“O Beautiful! Shifting Landscapes of the Pikes Peak Region” — Through Aug. 4, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“P.S. I Love You: A Portrait of Miss Elsie Palmer” — Through Aug. 4, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
