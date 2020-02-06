ARTS
OPENING
First Friday — 5-8 p.m. Friday, art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City, Cañon City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com, canoncity.com.
Work by Kaye Herl — Opens 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Miriam's Place, 1519 E. Boulder St. Exhibit runs through Feb. 29; 301-9508, miriamsplace1519@gmail.com.
"What the Heart Knows" — Works by Honey Lea Gaydos, opens 5-8 p.m. Feb. 14, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St. Exhibit runs through March 7; g44gallery@gmail.com.
ONGOING
"Water" — Works by Tracy Kuonen, through Saturday, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St.; g44gallery@gmail.com.
“Notes from the Musick Collection” — Through Sunday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
“Melanie Yazzie: Finding Oneself Again and Again” — Through Feb. 23, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
"The Red Less Traveled" — Through Feb. 29, Laura Reilly Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; 650-1427, laura@laurareilly.com.
"La Donna" — Works by Lisa Christopherson, through Feb. 29, Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; 339-0715, dzombola@gmail.com.
"Great Expectations: 2020" — Through March 7, GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; tinyurl.com/vrge7ym.
“Pertenecer: Chicanx Artists on Belonging” — Through June 28, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
"(Dis)Information: American Indians Through the Lens of Roland Reed" — Through January, 2021, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
CALL FOR ENTRIES AND ARTISTS
Commonwheel Artist Co-op — Entries accepted through March 4 for "Responding to Climate Change Through Art"; tinyurl.com/r7sy483.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM