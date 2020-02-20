ARTS
OPENING
“Facing the Monumental” — Works by Rebecca Belmore, opens Friday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10. Exhibit runs through May 31; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
"Una Familia Grande: The Conejos Neighborhood Project" — Opens 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; 385-5990, cspm.org.
ONGOING
“Melanie Yazzie: Finding Oneself Again and Again” — Through Sunday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
"I See London" — Group show about underwear, Fridays, through Feb. 28, The Modbo, 17C Bijou St.; 633-4240, themodbo@gmail.com.
"Regular Things Happen" — Works by Marina Eckler, through Feb. 28, by appointment, The Machine Shop. 4 S. Wahsatch Ave., Suite 120; tinyurl.com/yxxqok8v.
Peak Digital Imaging Society Marco Show — Through Feb. 29, Academy Art and Frame, 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y3ng6432.
"The Red Less Traveled" — Through Feb. 29, Laura Reilly Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; 650-1427, laura@laurareilly.com.
"Wabi Sabi" — Through Feb. 29, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
"La Donna" — Works by Lisa Christopherson, through Feb. 29, Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; 339-0715, dzombola@gmail.com.
Work by Kaye Herl — Through Feb. 29, Miriam's Place, 1519 E. Boulder St.; 301-9508, miriamsplace1519@gmail.com.
"Love They Neighbor" — Through March 2, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-1008, commonwheel.com.
"What the Heart Knows" — Works by Honey Lea Gaydos, through March 7, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St.; g44gallery@gmail.com.
"Great Expectations: 2020" — Through March 7, GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; tinyurl.com/vrge7ym.
"Temper" — Glass art installation by Su Kaiden Cho, through March 16, Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; tinyurl.com/wgwnxhm.
"The Art of Emily Sullivan" — Through April 17, Plaza of the Rockies, 111 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899, liaison@cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
“Pertenecer: Chicanx Artists on Belonging” — Through June 28, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
"[Dis]Information: American Indians Through the Lens of Roland Reed" — Through January, 2021, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
CALL FOR ENTRIES AND ARTISTS
Commonwheel Artist Co-op — Entries accepted through March 4 for "Responding to Climate Change Through Art"; tinyurl.com/r7sy483.
Perspectives Art — Entries accepted for "Perspectives on the Passion Show - Jesus' Journey to the Cross," hosted by HarvestDowntown. Registration required by Wednesday: perspectivesarts.org/passion.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM