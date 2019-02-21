ARTS
OPENING
Phil Lear Exhibit — Opens noon-5 p.m. Friday, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St. Exhibit runs through March 30; g44gallery.com.
“Nora Naranjo Morse: Gathering Ground” — Opens 10 a.m. Saturday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Exhibit runs through Aug. 25; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
First Friday — 5-8 p.m. March 1, art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City, Cañon City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com, canoncity.com.
ONGOING
“Birthday Suit” — Works by Kelly Gilleran, through Friday, The Modbo, 17C Bijou St.; 633-4240, themodbo.com.
Works by Jean Gumpper and Jeanne Steiner — Saturday, Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 629-7055; thebridgegallery@gmail.com.
“Water in the High Desert” — Through Monday, Commonwheel Artists Gallery, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-1008, commonwheel.com.
“Word Art — Art Inspired by Text” — Through Tuesday, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
“Anything Goes” — Peak Digital Imaging Society exhibit, through Feb. 28, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y7wsdvd3.
February Featured Artists — Works by Marsha Markwalder and Don Van Horn, with guest artist June Heimsoth, through Feb. 28, Boulder Street Gallery, 206 N. Tejon St.; 636-9358, boulder streetgallery.com.
“Gadzook!” — Through March 2, GOCA Downtown, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; uccspresents.org/events/2018-19/gadzook.
“Home” — Photographs by Frances Huntington, through March 5, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenter forthearts.com.
“The Art of Al B Johnson” — Through April 2, Plaza of the Rockies, 111 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899.
“Art of Gary Snyder” — Through April 2, Coquette’s Bistro and Bakery, 616 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899.
“Amos Kennedy and The Press” — Through April 7, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., free; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“From Here to There” — Through April 19, Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus, 100 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; ppcc.edu/calendar.
“Virgil Ortiz: The ReVOlution Continues” — Through May 19, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Scenes from Life” — Drawings by Bernard Arnest, through June 2, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Fluid Expressions” — The Prints of Helen Frankenthaler, from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his Family Foundation — Through June 21, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“O Beautiful! Shifting Landscapes of the Pikes Peak Region” — Through Aug. 4, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“P.S. I Love You: A Portrait of Miss Elsie Palmer” — Through Aug. 4, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
CALL FOR ENTRIES
Finding Our Voices SAAM Exhibit — Entries accepted through March 9. Call 728-9677 or go to findingourvoicescs.org for details.
“Mushroom” — Entries accepted through March 21, Commonwheel Artists Gallery, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-1008, commonwheel.com.
