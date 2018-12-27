ARTS
OPENING
First Friday — 5-8 p.m. Jan. 4, art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City, Cañon City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com, canoncity.com.
Pottery by the Pound — Opens 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 4, Commonwheel Artists Gallery, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs, runs through Jan. 28; 685-1008, commonwheel.com.
ONGOING
Pikes Peak Arts Council Member Show — Through Friday, Ivywild School, 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; Lisa Cross, 694-4910.
"Best of Two Worlds: Painters and Photographers" — Through Friday, Plaza of the Rockies, 121 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/y993d6jx.
December Featured Artists — Works by Janet Cruickshank and Susan Tormoen, with guest artist Steve Hixon, through Saturday, Boulder Street Gallery, 206 N. Tejon St.; 636-9358, boulderstreetgallery.com.
Fifty/50 Show and Sale — Through Monday, Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/ybcfsdcw.
Small Goods Show — Through Monday, Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
Francis Drexel Smith: "A Legacy on Canvas" — Through Monday, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; 385-5990, cspm.org.
"In the Borderland of Sleep" — Works by Teri Homick, through Monday, Rico's Café & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; 578-5549.
“The League of Wives: Vietnam’s POW/MIA Allies and Advocates” — Through Monday, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
Collected Works of Darcy Lee Marquis — Through Monday, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y7wsdvd3.
"Lines and Patterns" — Works by Divided by 5 Artist Group, through Tuesday, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
"Los Colores y Texturas de San Miguel de Allende" — Works by Jo Carol Ciborowski, through Wednesday, Coquette's Bistro and Bakery, 616 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899, liaison@cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Works by Tish Lacy Reed — Through Wednesday, Coquette's Bistro and Bakery, 616 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899, liaison@cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
“Small Works XI” — Through Jan. 4, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St.; themodbo.com.
"1st Amendment" — Through Jan. 5, Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; 231-7202, laura@moxiegirlpr.com.
Studio Artist Show — Through Jan. 5, Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; 231-7202, laura@moxiegirlpr.com.
Works of James Christensen — Through Jan. 5, Art Gallery of the Rockies, 5039 N. Academy Blvd.; 260-1873, artgalleryoftherockies.com.
Virgil Ortiz: “Revolution - Rise Against the Invasion” — Through Jan. 6, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
Works by Theresa Leasure — Through Jan. 7, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/yben5ukw.
"Forum of the Figure" Reception — Through Jan. 12, Orly's Art Gallery, 730 S. Tejon St.; 630-3371.
"Desert ArtLAB: Ecologies of Resistance” — Through Jan. 13, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
Fall Art Student Show — Through Jan. 21, Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus, 100 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; 502-3135.
Works by Mel Strawn — Through Jan. 31, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
Jaune Quick-to-See Smith: “In the Footsteps of My Ancestors” — Through Feb. 10, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
Works by Andre Eddens — Through Feb. 7, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/yben5ukw.
High School Student Tiles — Through Feb. 14, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y7wsdvd3.
"Gadzook!" — Through March 2, GOCA Downtown, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; uccspresents.org/events/2018-19/gadzook.
"Home" — Photographs by Frances Huntington, through March 5, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
“P.S. I Love You: A Portrait of Miss Elsie Palmer” — Through March 17, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
"O Beautiful! Shifting Landscapes of the Pikes Peak Region” — Through Aug. 4, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
CALL FOR ENTRIES
Art Aloud 2019 — Entries accepted 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 28-30; academyframesco.com/call-for-entries.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM