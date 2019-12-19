ONGOING
"Cat Food Cans" — Saturday, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 629-7055, thebridgeartgallery.com.
Holiday Show — With more than 50 local and regional artists, noon-5 p.m., through Saturday, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St.; g44gallery@gmail.com.
"Aspens Groves and A Touch of the Southwest" — Works by Jerry Thompson Guynn, Jan Oyler and Don Orr, through Monday, Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave., 636-1901, aratiartists.com.
"Small Wonders" — Petit paintings collection, through Tuesday, Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; 650-1427, laura@laurareilly.com.
"Lines and Patterns" — Through Tuesday, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
"Francis Drexel Smith: A Legacy on Canvas" — Through Dec. 28, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org/exhibits.
Pikes Peak Art Council Member Show — Through Dec. 30, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y3ng6432.
High School Student Ceiling Title Competition — Through Dec. 31, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y3ng6432.
"The Art of Steve Wells" — Through Jan. 9, Plaza of the Rockies, 111 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899, liaison@cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
“The Broadmoor Art Academy and Its Legacy, 1919-1970” — Through Jan. 12, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
"Small Works XII" —Through Jan. 3, The Modbo and SPQR, 17B and 17C E. Bijou St.; 633-4240, themodbo@gmail.com.
“Notes from the Musick Collection” — Through Feb. 9, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
“Melanie Yazzie: Finding Oneself Again and Again” — Through Feb. 23, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
"(Dis)Information: American Indians Through the Lens of Roland Reed" — Through March 28, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
CALL FOR ENTRIES AND ARTISTS
Pottery by the Pound — Call for potters and artists. Intake is 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 2; tinyurl.com/y5srq2aj.
Palmer Lake Art Group Winter Show — Call for artists through Jan. 17; palmerlakeartgroup.com.
