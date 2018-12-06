ARTS
OPENING
First Friday — 5-8 p.m. Friday, art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City, Cañon City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com, canoncity.com.
“Faculty Art Exhibit on the Mountain” — Artwork created by visual-art teachers in the community, 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 13, Cheyenne Mountain High School Gallery, 1200 Cresta Road; disneysaxton@cmsd12.org.
Fall Art Student Show — Opens 5-8 p.m. Dec. 14, Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus, 100 W. Pikes Peak Ave. Exhibit runs through Jan. 21; 502-3135.
ONGOING
Works by Chris Nelson — Through Friday, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/yben5ukw.
“Human Imprint: Histories of Women at Historic Colorado Mining Sites” — Through Saturday, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., regular admission; wmmi.org.
“Confluence” — Works by Linda Fleming, through Sunday, GOCA Ent Center, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; uccspresents.org/events/2018-19/confluence.
“Colorado Springs, a Changing Landscape” — Photos by eight Pikes Peak Community College students, through Dec. 15, El Paso County Offices, Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave.; info@rhyolitepress.com.
“Balance in Action: Audubon from an Artist’s Perspective” — Through Dec. 16, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
Broadmoor Galleries Holiday Show — Saturdays through Dec. 22, Broadmoor Galleries, The Broadmoor hotel, 1 Lake Ave. Go online for a list of artists: broadmoorgalleries.com/events.
“Un Peu de Tout” — Saturdays through Dec. 22, Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgegallery@gmail.com.
Fifty/50 Show and Sale — Through Dec. 31, Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/ybcfsdcw.
Francis Drexel Smith: “A Legacy on Canvas” — Through Dec. 31, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; 385-5990, cspm.org.
“In the Borderland of Sleep” — Works by Teri Homick, through Dec. 31, Rico’s Café & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; 578-5549.
“The League of Wives: Vietnam’s POW/MIA Allies and Advocates” — Through Dec. 31, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
Collected Works of Darcy Lee Marquis — Through Dec. 31, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y7wsdvd3.
“Los Colores y Texturas de San Miguel de Allende” — Works by Jo Carol Ciborowski, through Jan. 2, Coquette’s Bistro and Bakery, 616 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899, liaison@ cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Works by Tish Lacy Reed — Through Jan. 2, Coquette’s Bistro and Bakery, 616 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899, liaison@cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Works of James Christensen — Through Jan. 5, Art Gallery of the Rockies, 5039 N. Academy Blvd.; 260-1873, artgalleryoftherockies.com.
Virgil Ortiz: “Revolution — Rise Against the Invasion” — Through Jan. 6, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
Works by Theresa Leasure — Through Jan. 7, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/yben5ukw.
“Forum of the Figure” Reception — Through Jan. 12, Orly’s Art Gallery, 730 S. Tejon St.; 630-3371.
“Desert ArtLAB: Ecologies of Resistance” — Through Jan. 13, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
Jaune Quick-to-See Smith: “In the Footsteps of My Ancestors” — Through Feb. 10, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“P.S. I Love You: A Portrait of Miss Elsie Palmer” — Through March 17, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM