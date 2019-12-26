ARTS
OPENING
First Friday — 5-8 p.m. Jan. 3, art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City, Cañon City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com, canoncity.com.
ONGOING
"Francis Drexel Smith: A Legacy on Canvas" — Through Saturday, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org/exhibits.
Pikes Peak Art Council Member Show — Through Monday, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y3ng6432.
High School Student Ceiling Title Competition — Through Tuesday, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y3ng6432.
"The Art of Steve Wells" — Through Jan. 9, Plaza of the Rockies, 111 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899, liaison@cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
“The Broadmoor Art Academy and Its Legacy, 1919-1970” — Through Jan. 12, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
"Small Works XII" —Through Jan. 3, The Modbo and SPQR, 17B and 17C E. Bijou St.; 633-4240, themodbo@gmail.com.
“Notes from the Musick Collection” — Through Feb. 9, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
“Melanie Yazzie: Finding Oneself Again and Again” — Through Feb. 23, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
"[Dis]Information: American Indians Through the Lens of Roland Reed" — Through March 28, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
CALL FOR ENTRIES AND ARTISTS
Pottery by the Pound — Call for potters and artists. Intake is 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 2; tinyurl.com/y5srq2aj.
Palmer Lake Art Group Winter Show — Call for artists through Jan. 17; palmerlakeartgroup.com.
