ARTS
OPENING
”Dog Dazed” — Opens 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Kathleen McFadden’s Range Gallery, 1485 Garden of the Gods Road, Suite 160. Exhibit runs Thursdays through Aug. 29; 685-1201, tinyurl.com/y6rxnss9.
First Friday — 5-8 p.m. Friday, art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City, Cañon City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com, canoncity.com.
”Mixed Messages” — Works by Tara Kelly-Cruz, opens 6-9 p.m. Friday, Art 111 Gallery & Art Supply, 111 E. Bijou St. Exhibit runs through Sept. 3; 471-3438.
“Utopia: A New Society for All” — Opens 10 a.m. Saturday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Exhibit runs through Nov. 13, $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
“Notes from the Musick Collection” — Opens 10 a.m. Saturday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Exhibit runs through Feb. 9, $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
ONGOING
”O Beautiful! Shifting Landscapes of the Pikes Peak Region” — Through Sunday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
“P.S. I Love You: A Portrait of Miss Elsie Palmer” — Through Sunday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
”The Art of Aaron Graves, Shannon Dunn and Samantha Disney-Saxton” — Through Tuesday, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Rich Wojdula Exhibit — Through Aug. 17, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St.; g44gallery.com.
Photography & Multimedia Graphic Design Student Show — Through Aug. 22, Pikes Peak Community College Campus Art Gallery, 100 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; tinyurl.com/y3jdsfxb.
”Nora Naranjo Morse: Gathering Ground” — Through Aug. 25, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
”How Do You See God?” — Through Aug. 31, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y3ng6432.
”Vantage Point — Rock and Roll” — Photographs by Larry Hulst, through Sept. 8, Raye’s at Ruxton Creek, 16 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs; rayeimages.com.
“World of Wearable Art” — Through Sept. 22, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
”50th Anniversary of the Apollo Moon Walk” — Art by Alan Bean, through Sept. 26, Art Gallery of the Rockies, 5039 N. Academy Blvd.; 260-1873, agr@artgalleryoftherockies.com.
”The Art of Tracy Kuonen” — Through Sept. 27, Plaza of the Rockies, 111 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899, liaison@cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
“Channel” — Works by Christine Howard Sandoval, through Oct. 20, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
The Art of Lelia Davis — Through Nov. 21, Vectra Bank and Plaza of the Rockies, 111 S. Tejon St., Suite 103; brandon.eldridge@vectrabank.com.
”Francis Drexel Smith: A Legacy on Canvas” — Through Dec. 28, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org/exhibits.
”[Dis]Information: American Indians Through the Lens of Roland Reed” — Through March 28, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
CALL FOR ENTRIES
Commonwheel Artists Co-op — Call for up-cycled art for “Art-Waste Not Want Not” exhibit, through Aug. 10; commonwheel.com/waste-not-want-not.html.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM