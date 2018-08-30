ARTS
OPENING
Victor Celebrates the Arts — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Victor Elks Lodge, Victor; victorcelebratesthearts.org, 689-5836.
Commonwheel Labor Day Art Festival — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com/festival.
First Friday — 5-8 p.m. Sept. 7, art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City, Cañon City; downtowncs.com, shopold coloradocity.com, canoncity.com.
Front Range Open Studios — See how and where fine art and craft is created with 23 artists and craftsmen, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 8-9, Colorado Springs and Monument locations. Map at frontrange openstudios.com.
“Pastel Journeys: Color Speaking to the Soul” — Opens 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 12, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive. Exhibit runs through Oct. 28; pikespeakpastel.org.
Holly Berry House Folk Art Festival — Opens noon-6 p.m. Sept. 14, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 16, Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site, 3105 Gateway Road, $2-$6; hollyberryhouse.com.
ONGOING
Works by Elin Skov Vaeth — Thursday, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; 265-6694,tinyurl.com/y7wsdvd3.
“Flight of the Butterflies” — Through Friday, Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 111; 634-2204, culturaloffice.org.
“Tipi Dwelling of the Plains People” — Works by R Tom Gilleon, through Friday, Art Gallery of the Rockies, Union Square, 5039 N. Academy Blvd.; 260-1873, artgalleryoftherockies.com.
August Featured Artists — Works by Wendy McDermith and Sherri Moore, with guest artist Carol Groesbeck, through Friday, Boulder Street Gallery, 206 N. Tejon St.; 636-9358, boulderstreetgallery.com.
“Journeys With Color: Paintings Large and Small” — Karen Standridge, through Friday, Plaza of the Rockies, 121 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/yax6394j.
“The Ocean Between the Waves” — Works by Shannon Dunn, through Friday, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St.; themodbo.com.
“The Beauty of Colorado” — Colorado seashells by Jim Brown, through Friday, Arati Artist Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; 636-1901, aratiartists.com.
“Journey of Dreams” — Works by John Lawson, Saturday, Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 269-7055, thebridge gallery@gmail.com.
“Makers Mark: Inspired by Harriet Powers” — Through Tuesday, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterfor thearts.com.
“A Peek Behind the Curtain” — Works by LeAnna Tuff, through Tuesday, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterfor thearts.com.
“Forever Yours, the Land” — A city-wide exhibit hosted by Palmer Land Trust, through Sept. 9. Participating venues: celebrateland.org.
Tom Marioni: “The Act of Drinking Beer with Friends is the Highest Form of Art” — Through Sept. 9, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; csfine artscenter.org.
Works by Alexis Elza — Through Sept. 15, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St.; g44gallery@gmail.com.
“The Inward Gaze: Magic & Mystery of the Archetype” — Works by Robyn Sean Peterson, through Sept. 16, Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitouartcenter.org.
John Frame: “Three Fragments of a Lost Tale” — Through Sept. 16, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Calligraphic Expressions” — Works by members of Summit Scribes Calligraphy Guild, through Sept. 17, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
Works by Tracy Kuonen — Through Sept. 30, Coquette’s Bistro and Bakery, 616 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899.
Religious Fine Art Show — Through Oct. 6, The Abbey Monastery, 2851 E. U.S. 50, Cañon City; Leslie Durham, 275-8631, theabbeycc.com.
“Year of the Dog” — Through Oct. 14, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583 , csfineartscenter.org.
“WWI to Afghanistan” Exhibit — Sundays through Nov. 11, Dragonman, 1200 Dragonman Drive; 683-2200.
“Art of the Southwest: 1840s to Present” — Through Nov. 11, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Trenches to Treaties: World War I in Remembrance” — Through November, Money Museum, 818 N. Cascade Ave.; 632-2646, money.org.
“The League of Wives: Vietnam’s POW/MIA Allies and Advocates” — Through Dec. 31, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
“Miss Elsie Palmer at Home and Abroad” — Through March 17, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
CALL FOR ARTISTS
The Modbo — Call for artists for annual Small Works Show. Intake, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 24, The Modbo, 17B E. Bijou St., and SPQR, 17C E. Bijou St. Call or email for details: 633-4240, themodbo@gmail.com.
