ARTS
OPENING
”Pamela “Raye” Ficks-Miller Exhibit — Opens 5-8 p.m. Friday, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St., Suite A. Exhibit runs through Sept. 28; g44gallery.com.
“Melanie Yazzie: Finding Oneself Again and Again” — Opens 10 a.m. Saturday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Exhibit runs through Feb. 23, $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
Commonwheel Artists Labor Day Art Festival — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 31-Sept. 2, Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com/festival.
”The Aspen Show” — Opens 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 1, Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave. Exhibit runs through Oct. 31; 650-1427, laura@laurareilly.com.
ONGOING
Photography & Multimedia Graphic Design Student Show — Through Thursday, Pikes Peak Community College Campus Art Gallery, 100 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; tinyurl.com/y3jdsfxb.
”Nora Naranjo Morse: Gathering Ground” — Through Sunday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
”Dog Dazed” — Thursdays through Aug. 29, Kathleen McFadden’s Range Gallery, 1485 Garden of the Gods Road, Suite 160; 685-1201, tinyurl.com/y6rxnss9.
”Floyd D. Tunson: Works on Paper” — Fridays, through Aug. 30, The Modbo, 17C Bijou St.; 633-4240, themodbo.com.
”O Beautiful Colorado” — Works by Kang Lee Sheppard, Jim Brown and Peggy Cook, through Aug. 31, Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave., 636-1901, aratiartists.com.
”The Language of Clay” — Works by Alyson Blanton, through Aug. 31, Raye’s at Ruxton Creek, 16 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs; 352-9416.
”Urban Myths and Modern Fairytales” — Works by Liese and Kris Chavez, through Aug. 31, Chavez Gallery, 2524 1/2 W. Colorado Ave.; 963-6925.
”How Do You See God?” — Through Aug. 31, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y3ng6432.
”Retirement Ruminations” — Works by Robert Swaim, through Sept. 1, Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; director@manitouartcenter.org.
”Do You Believe in Magic?” — Works by Gary King, through Sept. 1, Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; director@manitouartcenter.org.
”With Brave Wings She Flies” — Works by Jean Cuchiaro, Maggie Quinn, Nancy Lindenmier and Evelina Stoyanova, through Sept. 2, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
Crescent Moon Series — Works by Juel Grant, through Sept. 3, Green Horse Gallery, 729 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-0636, greenhorsegallery.com.
”Mixed Messages” — Works by Tara Kelly-Cruz, through Sept. 3, Art 111 Gallery & Art Supply, 111 E. Bijou St.; 471-3438.
”Identity: Works Inspired by Diversity” — Through Sept. 3, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
”Vantage Point — Rock and Roll” — Photographs by Larry Hulst, through Sept. 8, Raye’s at Ruxton Creek, 16 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs; rayeimages.com.
“World of Wearable Art” — Through Sept. 22, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
”50th Anniversary of the Apollo Moon Walk” — Art by Alan Bean, through Sept. 26, Art Gallery of the Rockies, 5039 N. Academy Blvd.; 260-1873, agr@artgalleryoftherockies.com.
”Memories in the Making” Exhibit — Work of Alzheimer’s artists, local senior living communities and library branches, through Oct. 27. For dates and locations, call Betsy Cook, 331-4902.
”The Art of Tracy Kuonen” — Through Sept. 27, Plaza of the Rockies, 111 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899, liaison@cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
“Contraflow” — Through Sept. 29, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St.; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
“Channel” — Works by Christine Howard Sandoval, through Oct. 20, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
“Utopia: A New Society for All” — Through Nov. 13, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
The Art of Lelia Davis — Through Nov. 21, Vectra Bank and Plaza of the Rockies, 111 S. Tejon St., Suite 103; brandon.eldridge@vectrabank.com.
”Francis Drexel Smith: A Legacy on Canvas” — Through Dec. 28, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org/exhibits.
“Notes from the Musick Collection” — Through Feb. 9, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
”[Dis]Information: American Indians Through the Lens of Roland Reed” — Through March 28, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
