ARTS
OPENING
Studio Saturday — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Second Floor Studios, 2418 W. Colorado Ave.; manitouartist@gmail.com.
“A Bridge to Your Voice” Special Reception — 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; findingourvoicescs.org.
“Unapologetic” — Senior Visual Art Majors Exhibition — Opening reception, 5-9 p.m. April 19, Ent Center, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Exhibit runs through May 18. Tickets required for opening reception: uccspresents.org.
ONGOING
“Espíritos da Solidãdo” — Works by Sparky LeBold and Maggie Quinn, through April 19, Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus, 100 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; ppcc.edu/calendar.
“Monstro, Monstras, Monstrat” — Works by Nethery Wylie, through April 26, The Modbo, 17C Bijou St.; 633-4240, themodbo.com.
“Visions of Light” Photographic Exhibition — Through April 26, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; pdphotographers.com.
“Manitou Power Poles, Nudes, Collage and Clayprints” — Works by Michael Cellan, Saturdays through April 27, Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 269-7055; thebridgegallery@gmail.com.
“Whimsey” — Through April 29, Commonwheel Artists Gallery, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-1008, commonwheel.com.
April Featured Artists — Works by Nancy Nuttelman and Rick Forsyth, with guest artist Richard Risely, through April 30, Boulder Street Gallery, 206 N. Tejon St.; 636-9358, boulderstreetgallery.com.
Jess Preble Exhibit — Through May 11, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St.; g44gallery.com.
Wunderkind High School Art Exhibit — Through May 12, Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-1861, director@manitouartcenter.org.
“Time” — Biannual UCCS Visual Art Faculty Exhibition — Through May 12, Ent Center, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; uccspresents.org/events/2018-19/time.
“Virgil Ortiz: The ReVOlution Continues” — Through May 19, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Scenes from Life” — Drawings by Bernard Arnest, through June 2, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Underground Mine Lighting” — Through June 9, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd.; 488-0880; wmmi.org.
“Fluid Expressions” — The Prints of Helen Frankenthaler, from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his Family Foundation — Through June 21, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“O Beautiful! Shifting Landscapes of the Pikes Peak Region” — Through Aug. 4, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“P.S. I Love You: A Portrait of Miss Elsie Palmer” — Through Aug. 4, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Nora Naranjo Morse: Gathering Ground” — Through Aug. 25, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Channel” — Works by Christine Howard Sandoval, through Oct. 20, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Francis Drexel Smith: A Legacy on Canvas” — Through Dec. 28, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org/exhibits.
CALL FOR ARTISTS
Commonwheel Artists Co-op — Call for artists for the Labor Day Art Festival. Deadline is May 31. Applications: commonwheel.com/festival.
