THURSDAY

See award-winning short films from the Breck Film Festival in On The Road Tour in the gym at Ivywild School. Presented by Independent Film Society of Colorado, doors 6:30 p.m., films at 7 p.m., admission $12, $15 at the door. The 42-year Breckenridge festival is coming up in September. tinyurl.com/vfzc8xrj

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Wildly quirky Frozen Dead Guy Days died in its town of origin, Nederland, and was then rescued in December by Visit Estes Park and the iconic Stanley Hotel an hour away. It runs all weekend, in tribute to the Norwegian fellow cryogenically frozen and still in storage in Nederland. Get ready, Estes Park folks say, for "frigidly fun happenings" including coffin races, a polar plunge, Frostbite Fashion Show, a brain freeze contest and frozen T-shirt contest. A big music lineup. For tickets: frozendeadguydays.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Gallery of Living Art returns following pandemic delays with staged live reproductions of famous sacred art, the story of Christ's Passion and Resurrection. The audience will be in the sanctuary at First Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Cascade Ave. Music by the church choir. A Junior Gallery of Living Art for families with younger children is offered on Saturday. Presentations 7:30 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday. Free admission and childcare provided. flccs.net

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

So much to experience and learn from at this exciting cultural event, the Denver March Powwow has more than 1,600 dancers from almost 100 tribes from 38 states and three Canadian provinces. The Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St. A tradition since 1984, it includes singing, drums, storytelling, special food, arts and crafts and more. $7 or $20 for 3 days, senior discounts. denvermarchpowwow.org

FRIDAY-SUNDAY All together in one spot, more than 600 of the sweetest faces ever. It's the National Alpaca Show at National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver. And on Saturday, how about trying out some alpaca yoga. Vendors with the softest socks, scarves, blankets and more. Competitions for National Supreme Champion, conformation and fleece qualities. alpacainfo.com/alpaca-nationals

FRIDAY

Put on those dancing shoes for an ABBA-inspired Disco Dance Party night under the disco ball at The Black Sheep. Wear that disco attire, too, as Gimme Gimme Disco gets its DJ beat on at 8 p.m., ages 18 and over. $20. blacksheeprocks.com

SATURDAY

Time for that popular annual Fly Fishing Film Tour to benefit the nonprofit Project Healing Waters, presented by Anglers Covey. Stargazers Theater, doors at 5 p.m., films at 6:30p.m. Tickets $22 available only at Anglers Covey, 295 S.21st St., by phone, (719) 471-2984 or online, tinyurl.com/2p8tdbnk

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Lots of biker waves as motorcycles ride in the Colorado Super Show and Swap at Norris-Penrose Event Center. A roaring big show, tattoo competition, kid's zone and big food and beer garden. Lots of music entertainment. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. It's a 33-year tradition. norrispenrose.com