Kyle Lucas of Colorado Springs will be one of eight competitors on NBC’s “Titan Games” at 7 p.m. Thursday. The 28-year-old airman 1st class with the 2nd Space Operations Squadron at Schriever Air Force Base couldn’t share the outcome of the episode, which was taped last year, but filled us in on his experience with the show.
If Lucas is the winner of Thursday's episode, he will move on for a chance at the grand prize of $100,000 on the athletic reality competition show, which premiered Jan. 3 and is hosted by and executive produced by actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Lucas is one of 64 contestants vying for the top prize.
A native of Dover, Del., and a former Penn State University linebacker, Lucas now manages Air Force satellites that provide GPS around the world.
A couple of years ago Lucas tried out for another athletic competition show, Netflix’s "Ultimate Beastmaster," and made it to the final round of tryouts before being cut.
"They said they'd keep me in mind for another show," Lucas said. But he didn't hold his breath. "Then, about a year ago, after The Rock announced the show they called me and said 'We'd love for you to audition for the 'Titan Games.'"
Lucas was floored. He had already planned to try out.
"They asked me if I had any friends who wanted to try out as well," Lucas said.
He suggested his younger brother, Tyler Lucas, currently stationed in Germany with the Air Force, and former fellow Penn State football player Devon Pryor.
After trying out for "The Titan Games" along with some 10,000 other athletes, Tyler Lucas, 25, who also played football for the Nittany Lions, was cast alongside his older brother. Pryor landed on another Netflix show, Kyle Lucas said.
Their success had a lot to do with their conditioning as athletes.
“Since my brother and I played at Penn State, a lot of the hard workouts we went through, the discipline, the motivation, and the strict schedule we had, definitely played a factor in getting us physically and mentally prepared for what the show was going to throw at us," Tyler Lucas told Onward State, a Penn State student-run news website based in State College, Pa., earlier this month.
The Lucas brothers got to spend more than a month together during training and taping for the show in Los Angeles.
"It was a super cool experience, with Tyler being in Germany, to have that time together," Kyle Lucas said. "Before we were on the show we had no idea when we'd see each other next."
Both brothers will appear on Thursday's show, but Kyle Lucas couldn't say whether they face each other in the episode. (Hmmm. This video posted on the "Titan Games" YouTube channel suggests the possibility.)
"My brother Tyler is definitely stronger and bigger than me, but I’m not too far behind," said the 205-pound Lucas. "When it comes to speed there's no competition. I’m definitely the faster brother. My combination of speed and strength can beat his brute strength."
Lucas trains at Schriever and Peterson Air Force bases, and said his favorite workout is squats. Playing football is in his past now, but he enjoys obstacle racing and has competed in Spartan competitions. He's considering running Denver's Colfax Marathon this spring.
"A lot of people think that I'm some crazy amazing athlete because I'm on this show, but they don’t see the years and years of work that I put in. The advice I'd give to other athletes looking to compete on a show like this is 'All you have to do is have a dream or a goal in mind. You can do it, and you can probably do it better.' That’d be my message to everyone. There’s no special formula. You’ve gotta believe that you can do it and just go get it."
He enjoyed getting to know The Rock on the show.
"I’m a '90s kid. I grew up watching the Rock on WWF. He’s one of my role models. I even dressed up for three Halloweens as him. So this was a chance to meet one of my idols. He really is a down-to-earth guy. When the cameras weren’t rolling he was still the same genuine guy," Lucas said.
Lucas is the second Colorado Springs athlete to compete on the 10-episode series. Christina Luna, 33, was a contestant on the show earlier this month. Luna, a dental hygienist who serves in the Colorado Air National Guard, advanced to the finals in her episode but was defeated during that evening's final battle, a daunting obstacle course called Mount Olympus.
Two Denver competitors also landed on the show: Ashley Huhn, 28, a special education teacher and soccer coach, and Matthew Welbourn, 28, a bodybuilder. Welbourn also appears on Thursday's episode.
Contact the writer, 476-1602.