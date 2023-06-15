Adulthood is the perfect time to unintentionally let go of a beloved activity.

It’s easy to do. Relationships, raising families, working full-time jobs, the simple act of living. It can take a toll. Passions fall away. But they can be reignited and reimagined.

That’s the genesis of Kinect Dance Collective, a company founded by five Colorado Springs natives and professional dancers in 2017 after the studio they worked with shut down. They came together one day and had a collective epiphany — to start an adult dance company.

“Our goal is to facilitate the ability to continue in the arts while still being a normal human,” said Kinect co-founder Jaime Rockwell. “We encourage our dancers that this shouldn’t take up their entire life, but be an outlet for you.”

“Treasure of the Depths,” Kinect’s new 90-minute show, is Friday and Saturday at Millibo Art Theatre. After operating as a nomadic troupe and floating around the city doing shows at different venues, the MAT is now Kinect’s new home base, where it expects to do two shows per year.

The pirate-themed show features one actor who will walk the audience through the story, while about a dozen dancers perform hip-hop, contemporary, jazz and tap dances, along with an aerial rope act and a partner aerial silks miniact.

The company ranges in size from 13 to 20 dancers, including Rockwell, who started dancing at 4, then moved into competing and traveling. Five years ago, post-college, she began indulging her interest in aerial silks and now includes those skills in the troupe’s shows.

Initially, the group accepted any dancers who wanted to join, but now it holds auditions twice a year. The current show is the first time Kinect is able to pay its performers, so it needs to be more selective about who joins, Rockwell said.

Meeting once a week for rehearsals has been a way to keep Rockwell’s love of dance alive in a busy life.

“My husband says, ‘I think you need to go to rehearsal now,’” she said.

