The Colorado Shakespeare Festival has called Boulder home for more than six decades but it will touch the Pikes Peak region — and every county in the state — within the next 10 years.
The festival announced Friday that it will bring live performances to all 64 Colorado counties by 2028 with funding from the $3.2 million Shakespeare Across Colorado initiative.
Amanda Giguere, director of outreach for the Colorado Shakespeare Festival, estimates the effort will bring the Bard's universal lessons to an estimated statewide audience of 180,000 in schools, community theaters and other venues.
"We've had a great track record of reaching schools in the Front Range. We'll take the next 10 years to continue to reach the schools we're reaching as well as other communities throughout the state," Giguere said. "While 64 counties does sound like a lot, we've intentionally made it very doable. We're not touring with a company of 25 actors. We're touring with one van, three actors and a stage manager and maybe some understudies. And we're performing abridged versions of plays, not full productions. We've made it very nimble."
The plan will be funded through grants, sponsorships and donations that will support artists’ wages, travel expenses and equipment.
The Colorado Shakespeare Festival, a professional theater company associated with the University of Colorado at Boulder, will continue to perform full-length plays on the campus. This summer marks the festival's 62nd year, with performances of "Twelfth Night," "As You Like It," and "Romeo and Juliet" offered in June, July and August. It's recognized as one the nation's oldest Shakespeare festivals.
It's Shakespeare Across Colorado programming will continue school visits through the existing Shakespeare & Violence Prevention program, which has reached nearly 100,000 students in 264 schools statewide. Founded in 2011 in partnership with the Center for the Study and Prevention of Violence, the Shakespeare & Violence Prevention program uses research and shortened Shakespeare performances to teach elementary, middle and high school students in Colorado about bullying, empathy, teamwork and "upstander behavior," Giguere said.
Next week CSF actors will be performing in Glenwood Springs schools and at a free evening community performance in Basalt.
"We're hoping people will come out who've never seen Shakespeare before. The reason we're doing abridged versions of the plays is it's a really nice onramp to Shakespeare and a way to engage the community through the lens of violence prevention. And it's also very easy to fit into a school day," she said.
Student audiences learn the lessons and language of Shakespeare and violence intervention strategies at the same time. After the actors perform an abbreviated version of, for instance, "Twelfth Night" (for kids younger than 6th grade) or "Macbeth" (for middle or high school students), the actors host workshops that help students "consider the world from someone else's shoes and then roleplay connect situations in the play to situations they face every day. Students can step into the shoes of characters from the play and roleplay solutions," Giguere said.
For instance, in Shakespeare's "Macbeth" the title character becomes convinced he needs to kill the current king so he, himself, can become king. "We ask the kids 'what could you do to persuade Macbeth do do the right thing here and get him to logically think through the consequences,'" she said.
Studies have shown that learning about Shakespeare helps to teach language skills, increases student engagement and also recognizing competing world views.
"Shakespeare's characters are written so convincingly that students can see the world from their perspectives," Giguere said. "Through the roleplay we give the kids the power to shape the narrative and they come up with brilliant solutions, like talking through the situation with Macbeth or reaching out to a trusted adult. It shows them there are so many ways to be an upstander, even helping anonymously, like by calling the Safe2Tell hotline, or through direct intervention. It's just really important to use their voices."
During the current academic year the tour has made stops in 12 counties: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Douglas, Denver, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Jefferson, Larimer and Weld.
The plan is to use Shakespeare Across Colorado to visit remaining counties in 7-10 day touring blocks, Giguere said.
"For now we'll just work really hard writing a lot of grants. Now that we've announced this goal we're looking at where to find funding year by year."
To donate to Shakespeare Across Colorado or the Colorado Shakespeare Festival, visit cupresents.org.
