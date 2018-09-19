Colorado native Scott "Hannibal" Kimball’s story and his impact on those he killed is a harrowing one, and now it makes its way to the NBC investigative series, “Dateline.”
When it comes to Colorado serial killers, few were as ruthless and malicious as Scott Kimball. A lifelong felon, Kimball is serving a 70-year sentence for four murders committed after he was released from prison in 2002 to act as an FBI informant.
After he was released in 2002, four people vanished, including Kimball’s uncle. After being named a suspect in the disappearances in 2006, Kimball fled to California where he was arrested after a car chase. In 2017, he was charged with attempting to escape from prison and solicitation for murder.
In the two-hour “Dateline” episode that airs Friday, journalist Keith Morrison tells the inside story of how Kimball was eventually caught. Included are interviews with police detectives, FBI agents and family members of the deceased.
The episode, entitled “A New Deal with the Devil,” airs at 8 p.m.