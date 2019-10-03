Along the Front Range this weekend, music fans of all genres will find something to their liking. Here's a look at what's on tap.
Shenandoah
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: The Boot Barn, 13071 Bass Pro Drive
Price: $79-$99. bootbarnhall.com
In 1996, Shenandoah wondered out loud, “If I had two dozen roses, would it change your mind?” The sentiment is legendary when it comes to classic country lyrics. Three decades after making its first public appearance, Shenandoah is marking the milestone with the nationwide “Shenandoah 30th Anniversary Tour.” Shenandoah is the kind of group that’s comforting to those who crave the old-school sounds that once defined the genre. The group’s hits include “The Moon Over Georgia,” “Next to You, Next to Me” and the Grammy-winning “Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart” duet with Alison Krauss.
Saliva
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Sunshine Studios, 3970 Clear View Frontage Road
Price: $15, sunshinestudioslive.com
When the rock anthem “Click Click Boom” comes on, you might feel the urge to bang your head. That’s the case with many of the songs by this hard rock outfit. The group burst onto the scene in 2001 with the release of “Every Six Seconds,” an album that went double platinum. Other hits include “Rest In Pieces,” a tune co-written by Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe. Saliva’s latest and 10th record, “10 Lives,” came out last year.
Bastille
When: 8 p.m. Friday
Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver
Price: $55-$99.50, missionballroom.com.
“Happier” was one of the more popular alternative pop hits of 2018. And the success of the Bastille/Marshmello collaboration — which hinges on the lyrics, “Lately, I’ve been, I’ve been thinking, I want you to be happier” — carried well into 2019. That’s not the only well-known song by Bastille, the British band that last month set out on its 31-city “Doom Days Tour.” Fans also will hear such hits as “Pompeii” and “Joy.” Joywave, a New York-based rock band, will open the show.
Benefit concert
When: 6 p.m. Sunday
Where: Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park
Price: $10 for adults and $5 for students, 687-2210, woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.
The Woodland Park Wind Symphony and Woodland Music Series are joining forces in a benefit concert for the Ute Pass Cultural Center. A “Meet the Musicians” reception with the Swing Factory Big Band is set for 6 p.m., and the concert featuring Melchoirshausen (Germany) Wind Band and the Woodland Park Wind Symphony will start at 7 p.m. Proceeds will go toward upgrades to the center’s lighting and sound system.
James Blake
When: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9
Where: Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N Clarkson St., Denver
Price: $39.75-$59.75, fillmoreauditorium.org.
Just like Jade Bird’s debut, James Blake’s latest collection of songs, called “Assume Form,” was named among the best albums of 2019 by NPR. The English singer/songwriter is known for emotional and minimalist synth pop songs. “Assume Form” features collaborations with Moses Sumney, Travis Scott and Andre 3000 (formerly of the band OutKast). The versatile musician was nominated for two Grammy awards in rap categories this year, in the same field as Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock and Future. Plus, he has a really great cover of Joni Mitchell’s ”A Case of You.”
Jade Bird
When: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9
Where: Bluebird Theater, 3317 E Colfax Ave., Denver
Price: $18.75-$20.00, bluebirdtheater.net.
To all of those hoping for the comeback of angsty ‘90s rock, meet Jade Bird. The 21-year-old English singer/songwriter made a splash with her 2017 debut EP called “Something American” and followed that up with the April release of her self-titled debut full-length album, which NPR called “easily one of the most remarkable debut records of 2019.”
Also performing
• Doobie, 7 p.m. Friday, The Black Sheep, 2106 E Platte Ave., $16. blacksheeprocks.com
• Songwriters in the Round, 7 p.m. Friday, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $18-$22. trilakesarts.org
• Mac Demarco, 7 p.m. Sunday, Red Rocks Ampitheatre, 18300 W Alameda Parkway, Morrison, $39.50—$68.99. redrocksonline.com
• Tampe Impala, 8 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, $65-$125. missionballroom.com
• Ruston Kelly, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Bluebird Theatre, 3317 E Colfax Ave., Denver, $17-$20. bluebirdtheatre.net