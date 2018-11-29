Heading to Denver International Airport during the holidays? As of Dec. 18, you can check out a new place: Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd., Aurora. In more than 486,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, you’ll find eight dining options. Fabian Ludwig is the executive chef who oversees these restaurants at the resort:
• Old Hickory Steakhouse, for evening dining, specializes in the “Chairman’s Reserve” premium Black Angus beef, fresh seafood, artisanal cheese, tableside desserts and regional wines.
• Vista Montagne, offers seasonally inspired Italian cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
• Monte Jade is open for dinner with a sushi bar and restaurant serving Asian fusion cuisine.
• Mountain Pass Sports Bar has a casual menu featuring burgers, sliders, salads and draft beer where you can catch a game on the 75-foot television, the largest HDTV screen in Colorado. Serving lunch and dinner — open late-night.
• Pinyons Lobby Bar is for late-night noshing with eclectic cocktails and handcrafted drinks.
• Rockies Marketplace is a grab-and-go marketplace featuring chef-crafted entrees, fresh fruit and snacks.
• The Cocoa Bean is the spot for sandwiches, salads and Starbucks coffee.
• In-room dining.
‘KRDO Table Talk’
Guests on the “KRDO Table Talk” radio show on 105.5 FM, 1240 AM and 92.5 FM at 1 p.m. Saturday:
• Lisa Aganon, co-owner of Hafa Adai Fiesta Food, 109 E. Pikes Peak Ave., talks about Chamorro culture and the cuisine of Guam that she, husband Tony and daughter Lisa serve at their eatery. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. Details: 308-5449, tinyurl.com/ybv4yq5d.
• Nicole Rice, regional marketing manager for First Watch, The Daytime Cafe, talks about the restaurant’s debut cookbook, “Yeah It’s Fresh,” to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the chain. The $23.95 book is available at local stores. It features easy-to-follow recipes from the eatery for home cooks. Visit firstwatch.com.
• Mario Moser, executive chef at Phantom Canyon Brewing Co., 2 E. Pikes Peak Ave., talks about his new winter menu, beer dinners and the benefit for the Colorado Springs Fire Department through December. Hours are: 11 a.m. to last call daily. Details: 635-2800, phantomcanyon.com.
• Fabian Ludwig, executive chef at Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd., Aurora, talks about the new facility. Visit tinyurl.com/y6wqpp63.