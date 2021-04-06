The jousting shall commence.
The popular Colorado Renaissance Festival will open its medieval-themed event July 3 and run weekends through Aug. 22. The annual celebration held at the fairgrounds in Larkspur was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
"After working closely with the city of Larkspur and monitoring the continually-changing situation carefully, we are confident that we can provide the laughter, joy and merriment that our lovely village has long been known for," reads a post on the event's Facebook page.
The festival began in 1975 and attracts about 200,000 people over the course of the summer. Visitors join in the festivities at the pseudo 16th-century Village of Larkspurshire as the king and queen are scheduled to visit, along with many members of the royal family and other noble guests.