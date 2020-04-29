Good King Henry and his wife, Queen Anne, can shirk their duties for a few more weeks.
The popular Colorado Renaissance Festival has been postponed from its original June 13 opening date. The medieval-themed, eight-week long event at the fairgrounds in Larkspur will now open Aug. 1 and run Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 20.
"Due to the current health concerns and taking into consideration the safety of our patrons and renaissance community the Colorado Renaissance Festival will be postponing its 2020 opening day," said a proclamation on the event's Facebook page and website.
The festival started in 1975 and now attracts about 200,000 people over the course of the summer. Visitors join in the festivities at the pseudo 16th-century Village of Larkspurshire, where a celebration is constantly afoot, as the king and queen are scheduled to visit, along with many members of the royal family and other noble guests.
