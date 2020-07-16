There shall be no jousting this summer.
The popular Colorado Renaissance Festival has canceled its medieval-themed, eight-week event at the fairgrounds in Larkspur. Originally scheduled to open June 13, the festival was postponed to Aug. 1 due to COVID-19. Now it's shut down until next year.
"We have been hopeful circumstances would improve so that we could operate safely. However, due to guidelines and restrictions put in place by the state of Colorado, the county health department, and for the safety of all involved and the community, we feel this is in the best interest of everyone," reads a post on the event's Facebook page and website.
Dates for next year's festival are June 12-Aug. 1.
The festival began in 1975 and attracts about 200,000 people over the course of the summer. Visitors join in the festivities at the pseudo 16th-century Village of Larkspurshire as the king and queen are scheduled to visit, along with many members of the royal family and other noble guests.