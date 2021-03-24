Isabelle Fries can’t really talk right now. First, there’s the beep of her car door. Sorry, she says, she’s driving home.
“13,” she blurts out a few minutes later. Sorry, she says, she’s in the elevator.
Really, Fries went out of her way to talk to me, during a 20-minute break from her full-time teaching job. The 22-year-old Denver resident’s busy schedule isn’t always conducive to interviews about her music. Sometimes she doesn’t want to talk about her music at all, which is representative of her hands-off approach to the industry. Her eighth-grade students, for example, don’t hear about their teacher’s Spotify hits or fancy producer or album in the making.
But Fries wants to talk about her new song. And, it’s a beautiful song. So here we are.
Called “Shine Through the Rain,” the empowering tune is about getting through the hard stuff.
While she didn’t write it, songwriter Seth Baer built the song around happenings in Fries’ life and with her belting vocals in mind.
Here are just some of the lyrics: “I’m too young to worry and it’s hard to say, what I feel when I’ve lost my way. Home isn’t close enough but I’m not afraid to wander. And shine through the rain.”
For Fries, the words relate to the “severe anxiety” she experiences.
“It causes me to feel like I’m moving in circles and just going through the motions,” she said. “I just tend to spiral and ask, ‘What am I even doing?’”
The song also speaks to Fries constantly feeling pulled between her hometown of Denver and Los Angeles, where she attended the University of Southern California.
Ultimately, the sweeping chorus hopes to make this encouraging statement: Whatever is bringing you down, you can look for something to bring you up.
“To me, it represents that it’s normal to feel that way,” she said. “And it’s okay to feel those things.”
The first time she heard the song, she thought, “This is so beautiful and raw.”
And, “Even though I didn’t write it, I felt like I did.”
Fries, who started singing when she was 8, used to write her own songs.
“And then, you know, life happened,” she says.
By life, she means things she cares about more than music. At 14, she traveled to Costa Rica to volunteer with a non-profit focused on community development. “Ever since then, I haven’t stopped caring about that,” she said.
While in college, she founded the Balumu Raise Your Voice Community Foundation, which assists with education and job creation.
She also put out singles, one of which has racked up 200,000 streams on Spotify. She met Grammy-award winning producer Rob Chiarelli, who has worked with Will Smith, Christina Aguilera and Pink. And she found herself opening up for Stelth Ulvang of The Lumineers and Eric Church. And the video for "Shine Through the Rain" has surpassed 210,000 views on YouTube.
As her career was rising, Fries had to tell everyone around her something: “Music isn’t my priority.”
“When I decided that’s not what I wanted, it bothered people,” she said. “It’s just not what I care about and people find that odd.”
She doesn’t care about social media, for example. She has 33,000 followers on Instagram, but keeps her profile private.
Her stance isn’t exactly what people are used to, in terms of up-and-coming musicians. She says she’s much more focused on her work in education policy and hopes to find a way to blend that with music.
“I don’t want fame or fortune,” she said. “It doesn’t mean I don’t love it. It’s just not the traditional way of doing it. I’m just going to do it how I want to.”
And, sometimes, that means she doesn’t have time to write music or share her music. That means she doesn’t have much more time for this interview. But, she does care about the impact her music might have. Like her new song, which speaks to a universe feeling of stuckness.
“I want people to connect with it,” she said. “If people don’t like it, then that’s fine too.”