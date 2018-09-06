OUT OF TOWN
MUSIC
Friday: Carlos Daniels — 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $15; AX.
Friday: MarchFourth! — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $19; AX.
Friday and Saturday: STS9 — 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $42-$80; AX.
Friday and Saturday: Bruno Mars — 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $59.50 and up; AT.
Sunday: O.A.R. — With Matt Nathanson, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45.50-$85.50; AX.
Sunday: Maroon 5 — With Julia Michaels, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $49.50-$149.50; AT.
Sunday: Butch Walker — With Greg Holden, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
Monday: Mac Demarco — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $30-$65; AX.
Monday: Virtual Self — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35-$45; AX.
Tuesday: 3 Doors Down and Collective Soul — 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $49.75 and up; TM.
Wednesday: NEEDTOBREATHE — With Johnnyswim, Forest Blakk, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $25.50-$60.50; AX.
Wednesday: The Frights — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18; AX.
Wednesday: $uicideboy$ — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $76-$185, TM.
Sept. 13: The Revivalists — With Houndmount & J. Roddy Walston, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $74 and up; AX.
Sept. 13: Alice in Chains — 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $44.75-$77; TM.
Sept. 13: Brett Eldredge — With Devin Dawson, 7:30 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $29.75-$39.75; AX.
Sept. 13: Andy Frasco and the U.N. — 8:15 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15; AX.
Sept. 14: Gov’t Mule — 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45-$75; AX.
Sept. 14: Games of Thrones Live Concert Experience — 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $39.50-$99.50.
Sept. 14: Flamingosis — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $16-$18; AX.
Sept. 15: Rise Against — With AFI and Anti-Flag, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $51 and up; AX.
Sept. 15: Nothing — With Culture Abuse Swirlies Big Bite Smut, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18.50; AX.
Sept. 15: Yacht Rock Revue —9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $28.50; AX.
Sept. 16 The Marcus King Band — With Bishop Bunn, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20; AX.
Sept. 17: Punch Brothers & Gillian Welch — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $46.50-$79.95; AX.
Sept. 17: Nothing but Thieves — With Grandson, Demob Happy, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $19; AX.
Sept. 18 and 19: Nine Inch Nails — With The Jesus and Mary Chain, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $79.50-$125; AX.
Sept. 19: Billy Idol — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $59.50-$99.50; AT.
Sept. 19: Slash — Featuring Ft. Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $39-$105; TM.
Sept. 20: Murder by Death — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25; AX.
Sept. 20: The Voidz — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $26.75; AX.
Sept. 20: Little Big Town — With Ashley McBryde, The Brummies, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.50-$79.50; AX.
STAGE
Through Sept. 29: “You Can’t Take it With You” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, The John Hand Theater, Denver, $12-$25; thisisspotlight.com.
Through Sept. 30: “Vietgone” — Ricketson Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; denvercenter.org.
Thursday-Sept. 23: “Broken Bone Bathtub” — 7 and 9 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 2 and 4 p.m. Sundays, Denver, $35. Location given at time of ticket purchase: brokenbonebathtub.com.
Friday-Oct. 14: “Lungs” — Miners Alley Playhouse, Golden. Go online for dates, times and ticket prices: minersalley.com.
Friday-Oct. 14: “Oklahoma!” — Stage Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org.
Friday-Oct. 26: “ComedySportz Denver” — Avenue Theater, Denver, $15-$18; avenuetheater.com.
Sept. 13-30: The Improvised Shakespeare Company — Garner Galleria Theatre, Denver, $39; denvercenter.org.
Sept. 15: Terry Fator — 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $49.95-$69.95; AX.
ART
Through Sept. 16: “Traces” — Works by Caroline Peters, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Sept. 23: “In Sequence: The Art of Comics” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Sept. 23: “Pixelated” — Works by Mike Whiting, Denver Botanic Gardens, York Street, Gates Court Gallery, Denver; tinyurl.com/ydxsenx9.
Through Sept. 23: “A Journey into Imagination” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Oct. 14: “Invisible Links: Botanical Art & Illustration” — Denver Botanic Gardens, York Street, Gates Court Gallery, Denver; tinyurl.com/y84tyf6o.
Sept. 15-Nov. 11: “Going Out of Business” — A Retrospective: Tom Vail — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
FESTIVALS
Friday-Sunday: Oktoberfest — Main Street, Breckenridge; tinyurl.com/yb8zx8f7.
Saturday and Sunday: Colorado Artfest — 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Outlets at Castle Rock, 5050 Factory Shops Blvd., Castle Rock, $5, $3 for ages 60 and older, free for ages 16 and younger; coloradoartfest.com.
Sept. 14-16: Grandoozy Festival — With 40 music acts, craft beer and more, Overland Park Golf Course, Denver; grandoozy.com.
Sept. 14-16: Telluride Blues & Brews Festival — Telluride; tellurideblues.com.
Sept. 16: Trapfest — Featuring Nghtmre and Slander, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $30-$80; AX.
