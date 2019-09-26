Out of Town
MUSIC
Friday: Big Gigantic — 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $48-$91; AX.
Friday: dodie — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $27.50-$30; AX.
Friday: Babymetal — With Avatar, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $53.50-$55; AX.
Friday-Sunday: Brandi Carlile — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $49.95-$89.50; AX.
Saturday: Adrian Belew — With Saul Zonana, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25-$30; AX.
Sunday: The Band Camino — With Valley, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $18-$20; AX.
Sunday: Lauren Daigle — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $27.50-$87.50; AX.
Sunday: The Who — With Reignwolf, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $43-$304; AT.
Monday: Tyler Childers — With Robert Earl Keen, Town Mountain, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.50-$59.50; AX.
Tuesday: Jonas Brothers — 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $44.95 and up; AT.
Tuesday: Lewis Capaldi — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25.95-$30; AX.
Tuesday: The Waterboys — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $35-$40; AX.
Wednesday: Rufus Du Sol — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $46.50-$79.50; AX.
Wednesday: Sigrid — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $18-$22; AX.
Oct. 4: Kill the Snails, Snails, Kill the Snails — With Rusko, Sullivan King, Krimer, Decadon, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $40-$75; AX.
Oct. 4: Amon Amarth — With Arch Enemy, At the Gates and Grand Magus, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $28 and up; TM.
Oct. 4: Bastille — 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $55-$99.50; AX.
Oct. 4: Half Moon Run — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $21-$23; AX.
Oct. 5: AJR — With Gold War Kids, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.50-$59.50; AX.
Oct. 5: Marisela & Amanda Miguel — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $55-$150; AT.
Oct. 5: Marc Rebillet — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20-$25; AX.
Oct. 5: Chris Lake & Fisher — 9 p.m. Mission Ballroom, Denver, $47.50-$75; AX.
Oct. 6: Mac DeMarco — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $33.99-$68.99; AX.
Oct. 6: Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $29-$105; AX.
Oct. 6: Gus Dapperton — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20-$25; AX.
STAGE
Saturday: Tom Segura — 7:30 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $29.50-$89.50; AX.
Oct. 3-Nov. 23: “The Necromancer’s Stone” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays, 1 and 3 p.m. Saturdays, The BiTSY Stage, Denver; bitsystage.com.
Oct. 4: George Lopez — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.95-$79.95; AT.
Oct. 4-13: “Don Quixote” — Colorado Ballet, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $30-$160; coloradoballet.org.
ART
Friday-Sunday: Fall Plein Fair Festival — Central City; centralcitypleinair.org.
Saturday-Jan. 12: “George Widener: From the Collection of Victor Keen” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Oct. 5-Nov. 26: “West by West” — Works by Teresa Elliott and Jill Soukup, Gallery 1261, Denver; gallery1261.com.
Oct. 5-Jan. 12: “Outsider Art: The Collection of Victor Keen” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through Sunday: “Luster, Realism & Hyperrealism in Automobile & Motorcycle Painting” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Nov. 2: “ZOOM: Things That Go!” — Buell Children’s Museum, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Nov. 17: “Eyes On: Jonathan Saiz” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 5: “Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 31: “100 Years of Recreation: The Legacy of Arthur Carhart” — Through Jan. 31, Pueblo Heritage Museum, Pueblo; 719-295-1517.
