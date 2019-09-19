Out of Town
AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: Brian Wilson — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49.95 and up; AT.
Friday: Explosions in the Sky — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $30.75-$35; AX.
Friday: The Melvins — With Redd Kross, Shitkid, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $28-$30; AX.
Friday-Saturday: Atmosphere — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $37.95-$75; AX.
Saturday: Lynyrd Skynyrd — With Bad Company, 6 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $29.95 and up; AX.
Saturday: The Revivalists — With Anderson East, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.50-$79.50; AX.
Saturday: Marco Antonio Solís — 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $59 and up; AT.
Saturday: Avril Lavigne — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $50.75-$100.75; AT.
Sunday: REZZ — 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $40-$80; AX.
Monday: The Black Keys — With Modest Mouse, Repeat, Repeat, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $39.50 and up; AT.
Monday: Maggie Rogers — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $43.50-$95; AX.
Monday-Tuesday: Greta Van Fleet — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.50; AX.
Tuesday: Chance the Rapper — 7 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $59.50-$129.50; AT.
Tuesday: Alejandro Sanz — 7:30 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $49.50-$250; AX.
Wednesday: Kamelot — With Sonata Arctica, Battle Beast, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $30; AX.
Wednesday: Tash Sultana — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $46.50-$65; AX.
Wednesday: The Tallest Man on Earth — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $36.50-$79.50; AX.
Wednesday: TOTO — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $59.95-$99.95; AT.
Sept. 26: Get the Led Out — A Celebration of “The Mighty Zep” — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49-$59; AX.
Sept. 26: Morrissey — With Interpol, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $69.50-$150; AX.
Sept. 26: Hayden James — With Between Us, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20-$25; AX.
Sept. 26: ATLiens — With YAKZ b2b Somnium Sound, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20.75-$25; AX.
Sept. 27: Big Gigantic — 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $48-$91; AX.
Sept. 27: dodie — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $27.50-$30; AX.
Sept. 27: Babymetal — With Avatar, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $53.50-$55; AX.
Sept. 27-29: Brandi Carlile — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $49.95-$89.50; AX.
Sept. 28: Adrian Belew — With Saul Zonana, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25-$30; AX.
Sept. 29: The Band Camino — With Valley, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $18-$20; AX.
Sept. 29: Lauren Daigle — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $27.50-$87.50; AX.
Sept. 29: The Who — With Reignwolf, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $43-$304; AT.
STAGE
Sunday: Franco Escamilla — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $59-$129; AT.
Sept. 26: Bill Engvall — 7 p.m., Avalon Theatre, Grand Junction, $69 and up; TM.
Sept. 28: Tom Segura — 7:30 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $29.50-$89.50; AX.
Through Oct. 6: “Cabaret” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, Center Stage, Evergreen, $20-$30; ovationwest.org.
Through Oct. 6: “The Best Day of Your Life” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $16-$32; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Nov. 17: “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95-$65.95; coloradocandlelight.com.
ART
Sept. 27-29: Fall Plein Fair Festival — Central City; centralcitypleinair.org.
Sept. 28-Jan. 12: “George Widener: From the Collection of Victor Keen” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Sept. 29: “Luster, Realism & Hyperrealism in Automobile & Motorcycle Painting” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Nov. 2: “ZOOM: Things That Go!” — Buell Children’s Museum, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Nov. 17: “Eyes On: Jonathan Saiz” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 5: “Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 31: “100 Years of Recreation: The Legacy of Arthur Carhart” — Through Jan. 31, Pueblo Heritage Museum, Pueblo; 719-295-1517.
FESTIVALS
Friday-Sunday: Handmade in Colorado Expo — Juried event showcasing some of Colorado’s best fine art and contemporary craft, Skyline Park, Denver; tinyurl.com/y85k27pw.
Saturday-Sunday: Chalk Art Festival — Colorado artists, food trucks and music, Centennial Center Park, Centennial; tinyurl.com/ya6fj5dv.
Saturday-Sunday: SNEFFELS Fiber Arts Festival — Ridgway; sneffelsfiberfest.com.
Sept. 26-28: High Plains Comedy Festival — With more than 90 local and national comedians, South Broadway, Denver; tinyurl.com/y334nbu7.
