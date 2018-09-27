OUT OF TOWN
MUSIC
Friday: Lil Pump — 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $35-$72; TM.
Friday: Spencer Crandall — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $12; AX.
Friday: Ghostland Observatory — With Gibbz, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $29.50; AX.
Friday and Saturday: Big Gigantic — 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.75-$90; AX.
Saturday: Blessthefall — With The World Alive, Ded, Thousand Below, A War Within, 6:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, 185; AX.
Saturday: Bob Moses — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $26.50; AX.
Saturday and Monday: Greta Van Fleet — 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $66 and up; TM.
Sunday: Gregory Alan Isakov — With Patty Griffin, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $38.95-$75; AX.
Sunday: 5 Seconds of Summer — 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $49 and up; TM.
Monday: Ben Howard — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $42-$85; AX.
Monday: The Presets — With Blood Red Shoes, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22; AX.
Tuesday: Ozzy Osbourne — 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $39.50-$250; AT.
Tuesday: Clutch — With Sevendust, Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $39.50; AX.
Tuesday: Lenny Kravitz — 8 p.m., 1stBank Center, Broomfield, $54.75-$140.75; AT.
Tuesday: Zeal & Ardor — With Astronoid, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15; AX.
Wednesday: The Wombats — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $22.75; AX.
Wednesday: Wintersun — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.
Oct. 4: Benise Fuego — 7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $35.50 and up; pueblomemorial hall.com.
Oct. 5: Snails — 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39-$75; AX.
Oct. 5: Monster Magnet — With Electric Citizen, Dark Sky Choir, 7:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
Oct. 5: Sting & Shaggy — 8:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $90 and up; TM.
Oct. 6: “Jeep on the Rocks”: Fitz & the Tantrums — With Moon Taxi, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $54.50-$79.50; AX.
Oct. 6: k?d — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.
Oct. 6: The Glitch Mob — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $28; AX.
Oct. 7: Kidz Bob Live 2018 — 4 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $35-$55; AX.
Oct. 9: The National — With Sharon Van Etten, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49,95-$89.50; AX.
Oct. 9: Jessie J — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $42.75; AX.
Oct. 9: Whethan — With Alexander Lewis Yoshi Flower, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $22.50-$26.50; AX.
Oct. 9: Childish Gambino — 7:30, Pepsi Center, Denver, $49.50-$129.50; AT.
Oct. 10: Foo Fighters — 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $59-$99; AT.
Oct. 10: Bullet for My Valentine — 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $38.50; AX.
Oct. 10: Café Tacvba — 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $39-$70; TM.
STAGE
Through Oct. 7: “Funny Girl” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, Center Stage, Evergreen, $20-$30; ovationwest.org.
Through Oct. 13: “Dear Evan Hansen” — Buell Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org.
Through Oct. 14: “Lungs” — Miners Alley Playhouse, Golden. Go online for dates, times and ticket prices: minersalley.com.
Through Oct. 14: “Oklahoma!” — Stage Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org.
Through Oct. 21: “The Constant Wife” — Space Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; denvercenter.org.
Through Oct. 21: “The Kentucky Cycle” — Vintage Theatre, Aurora; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Oct. 26: “ComedySportz Denver” — Avenue Theater, Denver, $15-$18; avenuetheater.com.
Through Oct. 27: “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” — 1 p.m. Saturdays, Miners Alley Playhouse Children’s Theatre, Golden, $12; minersalley.com.
Through Nov. 11: Disney’s “Mary Poppins” — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown. Go online for dates, times and ticket prices: coloradocandlelight.com.
Saturday: “#IMOMSOHARD” — 5 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $37.50-$47.50; AT.
Oct. 5-14: “Sleeping Beauty” — Colorado Ballet, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, $35-$155; coloradoballet.org.
Oct. 5: Magic Men Live — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $19.99-$74.99; AT.
Oct. 5-Dec. 9: “Corduroy” — Conservatory Theatre, Denver, $10 and up; denvercenter.org.
Oct. 6: Mel Brooks — 2 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $49.75-$129.75, AX.
Oct. 7: Dr. Jordan Peterson — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35-$100; AT.
ART
Through Oct. 14: “Invisible Links: Botanical Art & Illustration” — Denver Botanic Gardens, York Street, Gates Court Gallery, Denver; tinyurl.com/y84tyf6o.
Through Nov. 11: “Going Out of Business” — A Retrospective: Tom Vail — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 20: “Contemporary Western” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Oct. 5-Jan. 13: “Western Romance” — From the King Collection, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
FESTIVALS
Oct. 6: NewMex Music Fest — 6 p.m., Colorado State Fairgrounds, Southwest Motors Event Center, Pueblo, $35-$60; AT.
