MUSIC
Friday: Florida Georgia Line — With Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen, 7 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $49.50-$125; AX.
Friday: Social Distortion and Flogging Molly — With Le Butcherettes, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $49.95-$99.50; AX.
Friday-Saturday: Incubus — With Dub Trio, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $69 and up; TM.
Friday-Sunday: Greensky Bluegrass — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 6 p.m. Sunday, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $44.95-$49.95; AX.
Monday: Worship on the Rocks — 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $36-$65; AX.
Monday: Carrie Underwood — With Maddie & Tae, Runaway June, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $49.50-$99.50; AT.
Monday: Of Monsters and Men — 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $49.95-$99.50; AX.
Tuesday: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit — With David Crosby & Friends, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $40-$65; AX.
Tuesday: Deep Purple — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $59.50-$125; AT.
Tuesday: Little Steven & the Disciples of Soul — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $35-$40; AX.
Wednesday: Gloria Trevi — With Karol G, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $39.95 and up; AT.
Sept. 19: Big Wild/Whethan — With Goldfish, Robotaki, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $44-$75; AX.
Sept. 19: Glen Hansard — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $37-$50.50; AT.
Sept. 19: Polo & Pan — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25-$30; AX.
Sept. 19: Banks — 9 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $37 and up; TM.
Sept. 19: Why? — With Barrie, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20-$25; AX.
Sept. 20: Brian Wilson — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49.95 and up; AT.
Sept. 20: Explosions in the Sky — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $30.75-$35; AX.
Sept. 20: The Melvins — With Redd Kross, Shitkid, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $28-$30; AX.
Sept. 21: Lynyrd Skynyrd — With Bad Company, 6 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $29.95 and up; AX.
Sept. 21: The Revivalists — With Anderson East, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.50-$79.50; AX.
Sept. 21: Marco Antonio Solís — 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $59 and up; AT.
Sept. 21: Avril Lavigne — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $50.75-$100.75; AT.
Sept. 22: REZZ — 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $40-$80; AX.
STAGE
Friday-Oct. 6: “Cabaret” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays- Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, Center Stage, Evergreen, $20-$30; ovationwest.org.
Saturday: Theatre Walk Santa Fe — More than 20 theater companies will present short plays, noon-5 p.m., Siler/Rufina Arts District, Santa Fe, $5, free for ages 11 and younger; theatresantafe.org/walk.
Saturday: Randy Rainbow — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35-$49.50; AT.
Saturday: RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq the World Tour 2019 — 8 p.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $52-$62; AX.
Sept. 22: Franco Escamilla — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $59-$129; AT.
Through Oct. 6: “The Best Day of Your Life” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $16-$32; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Nov. 17: “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95-$65.95; coloradocandlelight.com.
ART
Through Sept. 29: “Luster, Realism & Hyperrealism in Automobile & Motorcycle Painting” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Nov. 2: “ZOOM: Things That Go!” — Buell Children’s Museum, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Nov. 17: “Eyes On: Jonathan Saiz” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 5: “Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 31: “100 Years of Recreation: The Legacy of Arthur Carhart” — Through Jan. 31, Pueblo Heritage Museum, Pueblo; 719-295-1517.
FESTIVALS
Friday-Sunday: Telluride Blues and Brews Festival — Beer, music and more, Telluride; tellurideblues.com.
Saturday: High Peaks Music Festival — Feed Store Amphitheater Park, Westcliffe; highpeaksmusicfestival.org.
Sept. 20-22: Handmade in Colorado Expo — Juried event showcasing some of Colorado’s best fine art and contemporary craft, Skyline Park, Denver; tinyurl.com/y85k27pw.
Sept. 21-22: Chalk Art Festival — Colorado artists, food trucks and music, Centennial Center Park, Centennial; tinyurl.com/ya6fj5dv.
Sept. 21-22: SNEFFELS Fiber Arts Festival — Ridgway; sneffelsfiberfest.com.
