MUSIC
Saturday: Rise Against — With AFI and Anti-Flag, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $51 and up; AX.
Saturday: Nothing — With Culture Abuse Swirlies Big Bite Smut, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18.50; AX.
Saturday: Yacht Rock Revue — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $28.50; AX.
Sunday : The Marcus King Band — With Bishop Bunn, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20; AX.
Monday: Punch Brothers & Gillian Welch — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $46.50-$79.95; AX.
Monday: Nothing But Thieves — With Grandson, Demob Happy, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $19; AX.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Nine Inch Nails — With The Jesus and Mary Chain, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $79.50-$125; AX.
Wednesday: Billy Idol — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $59.50-$99.50; AT.
Wednesday: Slash — Featuring Ft. Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $39-$105; TM.
Sept. 20: Murder by Death — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25; AX.
Sept. 20: The Voidz — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $26.75; AX.
Sept. 20: Little Big Town — With Ashley McBryde, The Brummies, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.50-$79.50; AX.
Sept. 21: Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue and Galactic — With Cyril Neville, Walter Wolfman Washington, Kermit Ruffins, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $46.50-$85; AX.
Sept. 21 Marisela — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $60-$115; AT.
Sept. 21: Pallbearer/Tribulation — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $17; AX.
Sept. 21: Japanese Breakfast — With Ought, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $16-$19; AX.
Sept. 21-23: Greensky Bluegrass — 8:30 p.m. Sept. 21, Ogden Theatre, Denver; 7 p.m. Sept. 22, with California Honeydrops; 6 p.m. Sept. 23, with Turkauz, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, go online for ticket prices; AX.
Sept. 22: Kool Koncert with 2018 — With Rick Springfield, Loverboy, Gin Blossoms and Tommy Tutone, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $10.50 and up; AT.
Sept. 22: Iron & Wine — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $32.50-$49.95; AT.
Sept. 23: LeCrae & Andy Mineo — With Wordsplayed, Nobigdyl, Whatuprg, 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $27-$55; TM.
Sept. 23: Deep Purple and Judas Priest — 7 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $63.50-$154.50; AT.
Sept. 23: Stephen Stills & Judy Collins — 8:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49.95-$85; AT.
Sept. 25: BECK — With Jenny Lewis, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59.95-$99.50; AX.
Sept. 25: 3 Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $59.50-$159.50; AT.
Sept. 26: Honne — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $16,75; AX.
Sept. 26: Dawes — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35.50-$39.25; AX.
Sept. 27: Get the Led Out — The American Led Zeppelin — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $46.50; AX.
Sept. 27: Too Many Zooz — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20.75; AX.
Sept. 27: Flight Facilities — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $220; AX.
STAGE
Through Sept. 23: “Broken Bone Bathtub” — 7 and 9 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 2 and 4 p.m. Sundays, Denver, $35. Location given at time of ticket purchase: brokenbonebathtub.com.
Through Sept. 23: “Annie” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Lakewood Cultural Center, Lakewood, $20-$36; performancenow.org.
Through Sept. 29: “You Can’t Take it With You” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, The John Hand Theater, Denver, $12-$25; thisisspotlight.com.
Through Sept. 30: The Improvised Shakespeare Company — Garner Galleria Theatre, Denver, $39; denvercenter.org.
Through Sept. 30: “Vietgone” — Ricketson Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; denvercenter.org.
Through Oct. 14: “Lungs” — Miners Alley Playhouse, Golden. Go online for dates, times and ticket prices: minersalley.com.
Through Oct. 14: “Oklahoma!” — Stage Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org.
Through Oct. 21: “The Kentucky Cycle” — Vintage Theatre, Aurora; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Oct. 26: “ComedySportz Denver” — Avenue Theater, Denver, $15-$18; avenuetheater.com.
Through Nov. 11: Disney’s “Mary Poppins” — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown. Go online for dates, times and ticket prices: coloradocandlelight.com.
Saturday: Terry Fator — 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $49.95-$69.95; AX.
Sept. 21-Oct. 21: “The Constant Wife” — Space Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; denvercenter.org.
Sept. 25-Oct. 13: “Dear Evan Hansen” — Buell Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org.
Sept. 26: “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild N’ Out Live” — 7:30 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $35-$149.40; AX.
ART
Through Sept. 23: “In Sequence: The Art of Comics” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Sept. 23: “Pixelated” — Works by Mike Whiting, Denver Botanic Gardens, York Street, Gates Court Gallery, Denver; tinyurl.com/ydxsenx9.
Through Sept. 23: “A Journey into Imagination” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Oct. 14: “Invisible Links: Botanical Art & Illustration” — Denver Botanic Gardens, York Street, Gates Court Gallery, Denver; tinyurl.com/y84tyf6o.
Saturday-Nov. 11: “Going Out of Business” — A Retrospective: Tom Vail — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Sept. 22-Jan. 20: “Contemporary Western” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
FESTIVALS
Friday-Sunday: Grandoozy Festival — With 40 music acts, craft beer and more, Overland Park Golf Course, Denver; grandoozy.com.
Friday-Sunday: Telluride Blues & Brews Festival — Telluride; tellurideblues.com.
Saturday and Sunday: Larkspur Autumn Arts & Crafts Fest — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Larkspur Community Park, Larkspur; larkspurchamberofcommerce.com.
Sunday: Trapfest — Featuring Nghtmre and Slander, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $30-$80; AX.
Sept. 22: Scallywag Craft Beer, Food & Music Festival — Featuring Rancid, Pennywise, Bad Religion with The Interrupters, Mad Caddies, 1 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $29-$59; AX.
Sept. 23: Driftwood Country Festival — Featuring Chase Rice with Michael Ray, Walker Hayes, Seth Ennis and more, noon, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $29-$59; AX.
