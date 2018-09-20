OUT OF TOWN
AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue and Galactic — With Cyril Neville, Walter Wolfman Washington, Kermit Ruffins, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $46.50-$85; AX.
Friday: Marisela — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $60-$115; AT.
Friday: Pallbearer/Tribulation — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $17; AX.
Friday: Japanese Breakfast — With Ought, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $16-$19; AX.
Friday-Sunday: Greensky Bluegrass — 8:30 p.m. Friday, Ogden Theatre, Denver; 7 p.m. Saturday, with California Honeydrops; 6 p.m. Sunday, with Turkauz, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, go online for ticket prices; AX.
Saturday: Kool Koncert 2018 — With Rick Springfield, Loverboy, Gin Blossoms and Tommy Tutone, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $10.50 and up; AT.
Saturday: Iron & Wine — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $32.50-$49.95; AT.
Sunday: LeCrae & Andy Mineo — With Wordsplayed, Nobigdyl, Whatuprg, 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $27-$55; TM.
Sunday: Deep Purple and Judas Priest — 7 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $63.50-$154.50; AT.
Sunday: Stephen Stills & Judy Collins — 8:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49.95-$85; AT.
Tuesday: BECK — With Jenny Lewis, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59.95-$99.50; AX.
Tuesday: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $59.50-$159.50; AT.
Wednesday: Honne — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $16,75; AX.
Wednesday: Dawes — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35.50-$39.25; AX.
Sept. 27: Get the Led Out — The American Led Zeppelin — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $46.50; AX.
Sept. 27: Too Many Zooz — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20.75; AX.
Sept. 27: Flight Facilities — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $220; AX.
Sept. 28: Lil Pump — 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $35-$72; TM.
Sept. 28: Spencer Crandall — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $12; AX.
Sept. 28: Ghostland Observatory — With Gibbz, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $29.50; AX.
Sept. 28 and 29: Big Gigantic — 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.75-$90; AX.
Sept. 29: Blessthefall — With The World Alive, Ded, Thousand Below, A War Within, 6:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, 185; AX.
Sept. 29: Bob Moses — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $26.50; AX.
Sept. 29 and Oct. 1: Greta Van Fleet — 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $66 and up; TM.
Sept. 30: Gregory Alan Isakov — With Patty Griffin, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $38.95-$75; AX.
Sept. 30: 5 Seconds of Summer — 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $49 and up; TM.
Oct. 1: Ben Howard — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $42-$85; AX.
Oct. 1: The Presets — With Blood Red Shoes, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22; AX.
Oct. 2: Ozzy Osbourne — 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $39.50-$250; AT.
Oct. 2: Clutch — With Sevendust, Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $39.50; AX.
Oct. 2: Lenny Kravitz — 8 p.m., 1stBank Center, Broomfield, $54.75-$140.75; AT.
Oct. 2: Zeal & Ardor — With Astronoid, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15; AX.
Oct. 3: The Wombats — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $22.75; AX.
Oct. 3: Wintersun — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.
Oct. 4: Benise Fuego — 7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $35.50 and up; pueblomemorial hall.com.
STAGE
Through Sept. 29: “You Can’t Take it With You” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, The John Hand Theater, Denver, $12-$25; thisisspotlight.com.
Through Sept. 30: The Improvised Shakespeare Company — Garner Galleria Theatre, Denver, $39; denvercenter.org.
Through Sept. 30: “Vietgone” — Ricketson Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; denvercenter.org.
Through Oct. 7: “Funny Girl” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, Center Stage, Evergreen, $20-$30; ovationwest.org.
Through Oct. 14: “Lungs” — Miners Alley Playhouse, Golden. Go online for dates, times and ticket prices: minersalley.com.
Through Oct. 14: “Oklahoma!” — Stage Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org.
Through Oct. 21: “The Kentucky Cycle” — Vintage Theatre, Aurora; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Oct. 26: “ComedySportz Denver” — Avenue Theater, Denver, $15-$18; avenuetheater.com.
Through Nov. 11: Disney’s “Mary Poppins” — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown. Go online for dates, times and ticket prices: coloradocandlelight.com.
Friday-Oct. 21: “The Constant Wife” — Space Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; denvercenter.org.
Saturday-Oct. 27: “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” — 1 p.m. Saturdays, Miners Alley Playhouse Children’s Theatre, Golden, $12; minersalley.com.
Tuesday-Oct. 13: “Dear Evan Hansen” — Buell Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org.
Wednesday: “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild N’ Out Live” — 7:30 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $35-$149.40; AX.
Sept. 29: “#IMOMSOHARD” — 5 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $37.50-$47.50; AT.
ART
Through Oct. 14: “Invisible Links: Botanical Art & Illustration” — Denver Botanic Gardens, York Street, Gates Court Gallery, Denver; tinyurl.com/y84tyf6o.
Sept. 15-Nov. 11: “Going Out of Business” — A Retrospective: Tom Vail — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Saturday-Jan. 20: “Contemporary Western” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
FESTIVALS
Thursday through Sunday: Breckenridge Film Fest — More than 70 films including four world premieres and 37 Colorado premieres, Riverwalk Center, Breckenridge; BreckFilmFest.org.
Saturday: Scallywag Craft Beer, Food & Music Festival — Featuring Rancid, Pennywise, Bad Religion with The Interrupters, Mad Caddies, 1 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $29-$59; AX.
Sept. 28-30: Plein Air Festival — Central City; tinyurl.com/y72k3xml.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM