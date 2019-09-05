Out of Town
AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday-Saturday: STS9 — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $35-$50; AX.
Friday-Saturday: The National — With Alvvays, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $54.45-$90.45; AX.
Saturday: The Original Misfits — With The Distillers, The Damned, Cro-Mags, 6:30 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $45-$299.95; AX.
Sunday: King Crimson — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $55-$149.50; AT.
Monday: Die Antwood — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.50-$79.50; AX.
Tuesday: Mark Knopfler and Band — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $60.50-$140.50; AX.
Tuesday: The Australian Pink Floyd Show — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$59.50; AT.
Wednesday: Old Dominion — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.50-$65.50; AX.
Wednesday: Tycho — With Poolside, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39.95-$81; AX.
Sept. 12: KISS — 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $59.50 and up; AT.
Sept. 12: Jimmy Herring and the 5 of 7 — 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $28-$32; AX.
Sept. 13: Florida Georgia Line — With Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen, 7 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $49.50-$125; AX.
Sept. 13: Social Distortion and Flogging Molly — With Le Butcherettes, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $49.95-$99.50; AX.
Sept. 13-14: Incubus — With Dub Trio, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $69 and up; TM.
Sept. 13-15: Greensky Bluegrass — 7 p.m. Sept. 13-14, 6 p.m. Sept. 15, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $44.95-$49.95; AX.
STAGE
Thursday-Nov. 17: “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95-$65.95; coloradocandlelight.com.
Saturday: Nate Bargatze — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35; AT.
Saturday: “The Laramie Project” — 7:30 p.m., Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $16-$20; sdc-arts.org.
Saturday: Larry the Cable Guy — 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $39.95-$59.95; AX.
Sept. 14: RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq the World Tour 2019 — 8 p.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $52-$62; AX.
ART
Through Sept. 15: “Human | Nature” — Figures from the Craig Ponzio Sculpture Collection, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver. Included with admission; tinyurl.com/yxwxwgyx.
Through Sept. 29: “Luster, Realism & Hyperrealism in Automobile & Motorcycle Painting” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Nov. 2: “ZOOM: Things That Go!” — Buell Children’s Museum, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Nov. 17: “Eyes On: Jonathan Saiz” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 5: “Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 31: “100 Years of Recreation: The Legacy of Arthur Carhart” — Through Jan. 31, Pueblo Heritage Museum, Pueblo; 719-295-1517.
FESTIVALS
Saturday-Sunday: Colorado Artfest — Juried fine arts show with artists from across the country, Castle Rock; castlerock.org/ signature-events.
Saturday-Sunday: CherryArts Festival — National and local art, music and interactive art installations, Stanley Marketpace, Aurora; stanleyartsfestival.org.
Sept. 13-15: Telluride Blues and Brews Festival — Beer, music and more, Telluride; tellurideblues.com.
Sept. 14: Pastels on 5th — Artwork is created on the sidewalk by local and regional artists using brightly colored pastels, downtown, Loveland; pastelson5th.org.
Sept. 14: High Peaks Music Festival — Feed Store Amphitheater Park, Westcliffe; highpeaksmusicfestival.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM