OUT OF TOWN
AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: Alkaline Trio — With Together Pangea, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $28; TM.
Friday: Paradise Lost — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.
Friday: Chris Lake — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $20-$30; AX.
Friday: Riot Ten — With Krimer, Carbin, Fansis Derelle, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15-$20; AX.
Saturday: Rezz — 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $35-$80; AX.
Saturday: Mile High Massive — With Steel Pulse, Easy Star All-Stars, Dub Side of the Moon, Roots of Creation, Denver Reggae Social Club, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $19.75 and up; TM.
Saturday: The Sound of Tomorrow — With Andre Power, Joe Kay, Kronika, Lakim, 8:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.
Saturday: Mipso — With Whippoorwill, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $10-$16; AX.
Sunday: J Balvin — 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $39.95 and up; AT.
Sunday: BORNS — 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $26; TM.
Monday: EDEN —With Kacy Hill, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $24.75; AX.
Tuesday: Banners — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $12; AX.
Tuesday: In Dreams: Roy Orbison in Concert — The Hologram Tour — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$69.50; AT.
Wednesday: Milo Greene — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18; AX.
Oct. 18: 3 Simple Minds — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.60-$69.50; AT.
Oct. 18: Chief Keef — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.
Oct. 18: JAIN — With Drama, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18-$20; AX.
Oct. 18: Kyle — With Marc E. Bassy, Tobi Lou, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $27.50; AX.
Oct. 19: Blackbear — With DVBBS, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45-$85; AX.
Oct. 19: Real Friends — With Boston Manor, Grayscale, Eat Your Heart Out, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $19.99; AX.
Oct. 19: Christina Aguilera — 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $49.50-$149.50; AT.
Oct. 19: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Leo Kottke — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $42.50-$62.50; AT.
Oct. 20: Excision — 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45.75-$100; AX.
Oct. 20: Blue Oyster Cult and Jefferson Starship — 7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $37 and up; pueblomemorialhall.com.
Oct. 20: For King & Country — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $28.50-$48.50; AT.
Oct. 20: OTT— With Phutureprimitive, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $22; AX.
Oct. 20: MAX — With Nina Nesbitt, Ezi, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15; AX.
Oct. 22: Troye Sivan — With Kim Petras and Carlie Hanson, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $42 and up; TM.
Oct. 22: A Perfect Circle — With Tricky, Night Club, 7:30, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.50-$79.50; AX.
Oct. 22: Years & Years — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $28; AX.
Oct. 23: Lil Dicky — With Mustard, Oliver Tree, 8 p.m., 1stBank Center, Broomfield, $42.50; AT.
Oct. 23: 88rising — With Rich Brian, Joji, Keith Ape, Higher Brothers, 6 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $39 and up; TM.
Oct. 23: Cam — With Lucie Silvas, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $30; AX.
Oct. 23: St. Lucia — With Arkells, 8:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $28.50; AX.
Oct. 24: Joan Baez — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $54.45-$149.50; AT.
Oct. 24: Ekali — With Slumberjack, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Oct. 25: Kip Moore — With Jordan Davis and Jillian Jacqueline, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $35-$169; TM.
Oct. 25: The Damned — With Radkey, The Darts, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.
Oct. 25: Edie Brickell & New Bohemians — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29.50-$49.50; AT.
STAGE
Through Oct. 21: “The Constant Wife” — Space Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; denvercenter.org.
Through Oct. 21: “The Kentucky Cycle” — Vintage Theatre, Aurora; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Oct. 26: “ComedySportz Denver” — Avenue Theater, Denver, $15-$18; avenuetheater.com.
Through Oct. 27: “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” — 1 p.m. Saturdays, Miners Alley Playhouse Children’s Theatre, Golden, $12; minersalley.com.
Through Nov. 11: Disney’s “Mary Poppins” — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown. Go online for dates, times and ticket prices: coloradocandlelight.com.
Through Nov. 11: “Boston Marriage” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, $16-$32; vintagetheatre.org.
Thursday-Saturday: Michelle Wolf — 8 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Comedy Works Downtown, Denver, $35; comedyworks.com.
Friday-Nov. 18: “Aloha: Postcards from Polynesia” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays, noon Saturdays and Sundays, 2 p.m. Saturday, The BiTSY Stage, Denver, donations accepted; bitsystage.com.
Saturday and Sunday: “Dear Elizabeth” — 7:30 p.m. Saturday3, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, The Nomad Playhouse, Boulder, $15-$28; storiesonstage.org.
Monday: “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35-$65; AT.
Monday: Neil DeGrasse Tyson — 7:30 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $59.50-$95; AX.
Oct. 18: Flying Bach — 8 p.m., Buell Theatre, Denver, $29.50-$79.50; AX.
Oct. 18-Nov. 11: “My Name is Asher Lev” — 7 p.m. Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Mizel Arts and Culture Center, Denver, $30-$35; cherrycreektheater.org.
Oct. 23-28: “Love Never Dies” — Buell Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; denvercenter.org.
ART
Through Nov. 11: “Going Out of Business” — A Retrospective: Tom Vail — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 6: “Rembrandt: Painter as Printmaker” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 13: “Western Romance” — From the King Collection, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 20: “Contemporary Western” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM