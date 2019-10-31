AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: deadmau5 — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59.95; AX.
Friday: Lucy Dacus — With Liza Anne, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $18-$22; AX.
Friday: The Ghost of Paul Revere — With Ezra Bell, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15-$20; AX.
Saturday: Lotus — With Moon Hooch, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $38; TM.
Sunday: ABBA Tribute Show — 7 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $27-$57; pueblomemorialhall.com.
Sunday: In Flames — With Red, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $32-$35; AX.
Monday: Last Dinosaurs — With Born Ruffians, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18-$20; AX.
Tuesday: Young Thug — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $42 and up; TM.
Wednesday: Jesse Cook — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $32.50-$47; AT.
Wednesday: Ra Ra Riot — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18.75-$20; AX.
Nov. 8: Julia Michaels — 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25-$30; AX.
Nov. 8: Houndmouth — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25-$30; AX.
Nov. 8: The Roots — 9 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $41 and up ; TM.
Nov. 8: CAAMP — With By and By, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25,75-$30; AX.
Nov. 9: Madeon — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $22 and up; TM.
Nov. 9: Tribal Seeds — With New Kingston, Tropidelic, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $26.50-$29; AX.
Nov. 9-10: Ray LaMontagne — With Kacy & Clayton, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49.95-$125; AT.
Nov. 10: Post Malone — With Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $53.50 and up; AT.
STAGE
Saturday: Kathleen Madigan — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$59.50; AT.
Tuesday: "Peppa Pig Live" — 6 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29.50-$49.50; AT.
Through Nov. 9: "The Importance of Being Earnest" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Coal Creek Theater, Louisville, $12-$20; cctlouisville.org.
Through Nov. 9: "Mrs. Warren's Profession" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, John Hand Theater, Denver, $17-$25; germinalstage.com.
Through Nov. 10: "Laughing Stock" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Center Stage, Evergreen, $15-$25; evergreenplayers.org.
Through Nov. 17: "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95-$65.95; coloradocandlelight.com.
Through Nov. 23: "The Necromancer's Stone" — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays, 1 and 3 p.m. Saturdays, The BiTSY Stage, Denver; bitsystage.com.
ART
Through Saturday: "ZOOM: Things That Go!" — Buell Children's Museum, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Nov. 17: "Eyes On: Jonathan Saiz" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Nov. 26: "West by West" — Works by Teresa Elliott and Jill Soukup, Gallery 1261, Denver; gallery1261.com.
Through Jan. 5: "Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 12: "Outsider Art: The Collection of Victor Keen" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 12: "George Widener: From the Collection of Victor Keen" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 31: "100 Years of Recreation: The Legacy of Arthur Carhart" — Through Jan. 31, Pueblo Heritage Museum, Pueblo; 719-295-1517.
Through May 3: "The Light Show" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM