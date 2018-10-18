OUT OF TOWN
AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: Blackbear — With DVBBS, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45-$85; AX.
Friday: Real Friends — With Boston Manor, Grayscale, Eat Your Heart Out, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $19.99; AX.
Friday: Christina Aguilera — 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $59.50-$149.50; AT.
Friday: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Leo Kottke — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $42.50-$62.50; AT.
Saturday: Excision — 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45.75-$100; AX.
Saturday: Blue Oyster Cult and Jefferson Starship — 7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $37 and up; pueblomemorialhall.com.
Saturday: For King & Country — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $28.50-$48.50; AT.
Saturday: OTT — With Phutureprimitive, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $22; AX.
Saturday: MAX — With Nina Nesbitt, Ezi, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15; AX.
Sunday: The Sheepdogs — With Calvin Love, 9 p.m., Hi-Dive, Denver, $15-$18; TF
Monday: Troye Sivan — With Kim Petras and Carlie Hanson, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $42 and up; TM.
Monday: Army Field Band — Jazz Ambassadors — 7 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, free, tickets required; pueblomemorialhall.com.
Monday: A Perfect Circle — With Tricky, Night Club, 7:30, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.50-$79.50; AX.
Monday: Years & Years — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $28; AX.
Tuesday: Lil Dicky — With Mustard, Oliver Tree, 8 p.m., 1stBank Center, Broomfield, $42.50; AT.
Tuesday: 88rising — With Rich Brian, Joji, Keith Ape, Higher Brothers, 6 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $39 and up; TM.
Tuesday: Cam — With Lucie Silvas, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $30; AX.
Tuesday: St. Lucia — With Arkells, 8:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $28.50; AX.
Wednesday: Joan Baez — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $54.45-$149.50; AT.
Wednesday: Ekali — With Slumberjack, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Oct. 25: Kip Moore — With Jordan Davis and Jillian Jacqueline, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $35-$169; TM.
Oct. 25: The Damned — With Radkey, The Darts, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.
Oct. 25: Edie Brickell & New Bohemians — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29.50-$49.50; AT.
Oct. 26: ZHU — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $46.50-$89.50; AX.
Oct. 26: Thievery Corporation — With Julian Marley, 8:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $44 and up; TM.
Oct. 26: Eric Hutchinson — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Oct. 26: Fidlar — With Dilly Dally Side Eyes, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.
Oct. 27: Halloween on the Rocks — With Machine Gun Kelly x Juice WRLD, with THEY., DJ Esco, London Richards, Reo Cragun, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison; AX.
Oct. 27: 3 Papadosio — With The Russ Liquid Test, Evanoff, Jaw Gems & Funkstatik, 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $15 and up; TM.
Oct. 27: Spafford — 8:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25; AX.
Oct. 27: Passenger — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $30,75; AX.
Oct. 27: Orgone — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Oct. 28: Hoobastank — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $32.50; AX.
Oct. 29: Bob Weir and Wolf Bros — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $59.50-$85; AT.
Oct. 30: Josh Groban — With Idina Menzel, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $59.50 and up; AT.
Oct. 30: Suffocation & Cattle Decapitation — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.
Oct. 30: Black Moth Super Rainbow — With Grouch in Dub Live Band, Templo, Templo, Vinja, 5AM, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Oct. 30: 3 Goo Goo Dolls — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$69.50; AT.
Oct. 31: Danzig — With Venom Inc., Power Trip & Mutoid Man, 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $33 and up; TM.
Oct. 31: Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket — With Steelism, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18; AX.
STAGE
Through Oct. 26: “ComedySportz Denver” — Avenue Theater, Denver, $15-$18; avenuetheater.com.
Through Oct. 27: “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” — 1 p.m. Saturdays, Miners Alley Playhouse Children’s Theatre, Golden, $12; minersalley.com.
Through Nov. 11: Disney’s “Mary Poppins” — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown. Go online for dates, times and ticket prices: coloradocandlelight.com.
Through Nov. 11: “Boston Marriage” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, $16-$32; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Nov. 11: “My Name is Asher Lev” — 7 p.m. Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Mizel Arts and Culture Center, Denver, $30-$35; cherrycreektheater.org.
Through Dec. 9: “Corduroy” — Conservatory Theatre, Denver, $10 and up; denvercenter.org.
Friday-Nov. 11: “The Dining Room” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Center Stage, Evergreen, $15-$25; evergreenplayers.org.
Tuesday-Oct. 28: “Love Never Dies” — Buell Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; denvercenter.org.
ART
Through Nov. 11: “Going Out of Business” — A Retrospective: Tom Vail — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 6: “Rembrandt: Painter as Printmaker” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 13: “Western Romance” — From the King Collection, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 20: “Contemporary Western” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
