AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: X Ambassadors — 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $45.28-$102.78; AX.
Friday: Carbon Leaf — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25-$30; AX.
Saturday: ILLENIUM — 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $44.50-$85; AX.
Saturday: Big Head Todd and the Monsters — With Los Lobos, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $49.95-$150; AX.
Saturday: K. Flay — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $18 and up; TM.
Saturday: Stiff Little Fingers — With The Avengers, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25-$30; AX.
Sunday: Phil Collins — 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $50-$275; AT.
Sunday: NF — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.50-$75; AX.
Monday: Delain/Amorphis — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $32; AX.
Monday: Caravan Palace — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $36.75-$100; AX.
Tuesday: Dropkick Murphys — 6:15 p.m., 1stBank Center, Broomfield, $29.95-$49.95; AT.
Tuesday: Tool — With Killing Joke, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, 75-$150; AT.
Tuesday: Experience Hendrix — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $55-$105; AT.
Tuesday: Half Alive — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $22-$25; AX.
Tuesday: Too Many Zooz — With Thumpasaurus, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $23-$25; AX.
Wednesday: Logic — With J.I.D. and YBN Cordea, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.99-$99.99; AX.
Wednesday: Ingrid Michaelson — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $44.50-$47; AX.
Oct. 17: A Day to Remember - "The Degenerates Tour — With I Prevail and Beartooth, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $109-$236; TM.
Oct. 17: Wardruno — With Mari Boine, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $19.99-$60; AX.
Oct. 17: For King & Country — 7 p.m., 1stBank Center, Broomfield, $15.50-$195.50; AT.
Oct. 17: Bob Dylan and His Band — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $75-$200; AX.
Oct. 18: Sara Bareilles — 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $35-$115; AT.
Oct. 19: Tech N9ne — Featuring Krizz Kaliko, with Rittz, Jelly Roll & Ces Cru, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $44.75; AX.
Oct. 19: The Distillers — With Death Valley Girls, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $30-$40; AX.
Oct. 19: RL Grime — With Boombox Cartel and Juelz, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $35-$150; AX.
Oct. 20: Maluma — 7 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $59 and up; AT.
Oct. 20: Rising Appalachia / Ayla Nereo — 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35-$40; AX.
Oct. 20: Joshua Radin & the Weepies — With Lily Kershow, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $35-$40; AX.
STAGE
Saturday: Joey Coco Diaz — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29.50-$39.50; AT.
Sunday: "An Evening with C.S. Lewis" — Starring David Payne, 2 p.m., Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $24-$30; sdc-arts.org.
Monday: WWE Monday Night Raw — 4:30 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $20 and up; AT.
Wednesday: "We Will Rock You - The Musical" — 8 p.m., Buell Theatre, Denver, $36.50-$75; AX.
Oct. 19: "The Greatest Pirate Story (N)ever Told" — 1 p.m., Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $7-$8; sdc-arts.org.
ART
Through Nov. 2: "ZOOM: Things That Go!" — Buell Children's Museum, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Nov. 17: "Eyes On: Jonathan Saiz" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Nov. 26: "West by West" — Works by Teresa Elliott and Jill Soukup, Gallery 1261, Denver; gallery1261.com.
Through Jan. 5: "Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 12: "Outsider Art: The Collection of Victor Keen" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 12: "George Widener: From the Collection of Victor Keen" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 31: "100 Years of Recreation: The Legacy of Arthur Carhart" — Through Jan. 31, Pueblo Heritage Museum, Pueblo; 719-295-1517.
Through May 3: "The Light Show" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM