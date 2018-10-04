OUT oF TOWN
AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: Snails — 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39-$75; AX.
Friday: Monster Magnet — With Electric Citizen, Dark Sky Choir, 7:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
Friday: Sting & Shaggy — 8:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $90 and up; TM.
Saturday: “Jeep on the Rocks”: Fitz & the Tantrums — With Moon Taxi, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $54.50-$79.50; AX.
Saturday: k?d — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.
Saturday The Glitch Mob — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $28; AX.
Sunday: Kidz Bob Live 2018 — 4 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $35-$55; AX.
Tuesday: The National — With Sharon Van Etten, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49,95-$89.50; AX.
Tuesday: Jessie J — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $42.75; AX.
Tuesday: Whethan — With Alexander Lewis Yoshi Flower, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $22.50-$26.50; AX.
Tuesday: Childish Gambino — 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $49.50-$129.50; AT.
Wednesday: Foo Fighters — 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $59-$99; AT.
Wednesday: Bullet for My Valentine — 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $38.50; AX.
Wednesday: Café Tacvba — 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $39-$70; TM.
Oct. 11: Seven Lions — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.50-$80; AX.
Oct. 11: Dir Monkey — With DMVU, DubDocta, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15; AX.
Oct. 11 and 12: Primus — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $69.50 and up; AX.
Oct. 12: Alkaline Trio — With Together Pangea, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $28; TM.
Oct. 12: Paradise Lost — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.
Oct. 12: Chris Lake — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $20-$30; AX.
Oct. 12: Riot Ten — With Krimer, Carbin, Fansis Derelle, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15-$20; AX.
Oct. 13: Rezz — 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $35-$80; AX.
Oct. 13: Mile High Massive — With Steel Pulse, Easy Star All-Stars, Dub Side of the Moon, Roots of Creation, Denver Reggae Social Club, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $19.75 and up; TM.
Oct. 13: The Sound of Tomorrow — With Andre Power, Joe Kay, Kronika, Lakim, 8:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.
Oct. 13: Mipso — With Whippoorwill, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $10-$16; AX.
Oct. 14: J Balvin — 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $39.95 and up; AT.
Oct. 14: BORNS — 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $26; TM.
Oct. 15: EDEN —With Kacy Hill, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $24.75; AX.
Oct. 16: Banners — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $12; AX.
Oct. 16: In Dreams: Roy Orbison in Concert — The Hologram Tour — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$69.50; AT.
Oct. 17: Milo Greene — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18; AX.
Oct. 18: 3 Simple Minds — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.60-$69.50; AT.
Oct. 18: Chief Keef — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.
Oct. 18: JAIN — With Drama, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18-$20; AX.
Oct. 18: Kyle — With Marc E. Bassy, Tobi Lou, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $27.50; AX.
STAGE
Through Oct. 13: “Dear Evan Hansen” — Buell Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org.
Through Oct. 14: “Lungs” — Miners Alley Playhouse, Golden. Go online for dates, times and ticket prices: minersalley.com.
Through Oct. 14: “Sleeping Beauty” — Colorado Ballet, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, $35-$155; coloradoballet.org.
Through Oct. 14: “Oklahoma!” — Stage Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org.
Through Oct. 21: “The Constant Wife” — Space Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; denvercenter.org.
Through Oct. 21: “The Kentucky Cycle” — Vintage Theatre, Aurora; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Oct. 26: “ComedySportz Denver” — Avenue Theater, Denver, $15-$18; avenuetheater.com.
Through Oct. 27: “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” — 1 p.m. Saturdays, Miners Alley Playhouse Children’s Theatre, Golden, $12; minersalley.com.
Through Nov. 11: Disney’s “Mary Poppins” — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown. Go online for dates, times and ticket prices: coloradocandlelight.com.
Friday: Magic Men Live — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $19.99-$74.99; AT.
Friday-Dec. 9: “Corduroy” — Conservatory Theatre, Denver, $10 and up; denvercenter.org.
Saturday: Mel Brooks — 2 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $49.75-$129.75, AX.
Sunday: Dr. Jordan Peterson — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35-$100; AT.
Oct. 11-13: Michelle Wolf — 8 p.m. Oct. 11, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Oct. 12-13, Comedy Works Downtown, Denver, $35; comedyworks.com.
Oct. 12-Nov. 18: “Aloha: Postcards from Polynesia” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays, noon Saturdays and Sundays, 2 p.m. Saturday, The BiTSY Stage, Denver, donations accepted; bitsystage.com.
Oct. 13 and 14: “Dear Elizabeth” — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13, 1:30 p.m. Oct. 14, The Nomad Playhouse, Boulder, $15-$28; storiesonstage.org.
Oct. 15: “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35-$65; AT.
Oct. 15: Neil DeGrasse Tyson — 7:30 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $59.50-$95; AX.
Oct. 16: Nitro Circus “You Got This” Tour — 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $39 and up; AT.
Oct. 18: Flying Bach — 8 p.m., Buell Theatre, Denver, $29.50-$79.50; AX.
Oct. 18-Nov. 11: “My Name is Asher Lev” — 7 p.m. Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Mizel Arts and Culture Center, Denver, $30-$35; cherrycreektheater.org.
ART
Through Oct. 14: “Invisible Links: Botanical Art & Illustration” — Denver Botanic Gardens, York Street, Gates Court Gallery, Denver; tinyurl.com/y84tyf6o.
Through Nov. 11: “Going Out of Business” — A Retrospective: Tom Vail — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 6: “Rembrandt: Painter as Printmaker” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 20: “Contemporary Western” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Friday-Jan. 13: “Western Romance” — From the King Collection, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM