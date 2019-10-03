AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
LN: livenation.com
MUSIC
Friday: Kill the Snails, Snails, Kill the Snails — With Rusko, Sullivan King, Krimer, Decadon, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $40-$75; AX.
Friday: Amon Amarth — With Arch Enemy, At the Gates and Grand Magus, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $28 and up; TM.
Friday: Bastille — 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $55-$99.50; AX.
Friday: Half Moon Run — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $21-$23; AX.
Saturday: AJR — With Gold War Kids, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.50-$59.50; AX.
Saturday: Marisela & Amanda Miguel — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $55-$150; AT.
Saturday: Marc Rebillet — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20-$25; AX.
Saturday: Chris Lake & Fisher — 9 p.m. Mission Ballroom, Denver, $47.50-$75; AX.
Sunday: Mac DeMarco — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $33.99-$68.99; AX.
Sunday: Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $29-$105; AX.
Sunday: Gus Dapperton — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20-$25; AX.
Monday: Stereolab — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $28-$32; AX.
Monday-Tuesday: Tame Impala — 8 p.m. Mission Ballroom, Denver, $65-$125; AX.
Tuesday: Godsmack — With Halestorm, 7 p.m., Budweiser Events Center, Loveland, $39.50 and up; LN.
Tuesday: Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly - The Rock 'N' Dream Tour — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49.95-$69.95; AT.
Tuesday: Ruston Kelly — With Donovan Woods, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $17-$20; AX.
Tuesday: SG Lewis — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20-$25; AX.
Wednesday: Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $45-$89.50; AT.
Wednesday: Vampire Weekend — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49 and up; AX.
Wednesday: Maná — 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $73 and up; AT.
Wednesday: James Blake — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $29 and up; TM.
Wednesday: Jade Bird — With Flyte, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18.75-$20; AX.
Oct. 10: Tyler Farr — 7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $25 and up; pueblomemorialhall.com.
Oct. 10: Delta Rae — With Frances Cone, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25-$28; AX.
Oct. 10: Yelawolf — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $47-$104; AX.
Oct. 11: X Ambassadors — 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $45.28-$102.78; AX.
Oct. 11: Carbon Leaf — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25-$30; AX.
Oct. 12: ILLENIUM — 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $44.50-$85; AX.
Oct. 12: Big Head Todd and the Monsters — With Los Lobos, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $49.95-$150; AX.
Oct. 12: K. Flay — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $18 and up; TM.
Oct. 12: Stiff Little Fingers — With The Avengers, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25-$30; AX.
Oct. 13: Phil Collins — 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $50-$275; AT.
Oct. 13: NF — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.50-$75; AX.
STAGE
Friday: George Lopez — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.95-$79.95; AT.
Friday-Oct. 13: "Don Quixote" — Colorado Ballet, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $30-$160; coloradoballet.org.
Oct. 12: Joey Coco Diaz — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29.50-$39.50; AT.
Oct. 13: "An Evening with C.S. Lewis" — Starring David Payne, 2 p.m., Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $24-$30; sdc-arts.org.
Through Nov. 17: "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95-$65.95; coloradocandlelight.com.
Through Nov. 23: "The Necromancer's Stone" — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays, 1 and 3 p.m. Saturdays, The BiTSY Stage, Denver; bitsystage.com.
ART
Saturday-Nov. 26: "West by West" — Works by Teresa Elliott and Jill Soukup, Gallery 1261, Denver; gallery1261.com.
Saturday-Jan. 12: "Outsider Art: The Collection of Victor Keen" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through Nov. 2: "ZOOM: Things That Go!" — Buell Children's Museum, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Nov. 17: "Eyes On: Jonathan Saiz" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 5: "Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 12: "George Widener: From the Collection of Victor Keen" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 31: "100 Years of Recreation: The Legacy of Arthur Carhart" — Through Jan. 31, Pueblo Heritage Museum, Pueblo; 719-295-1517.
Through May 3: "The Light Show" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM