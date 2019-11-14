AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
TF: ticketfly.com
MUSIC
Friday: The Cinematic Orchestra — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $30.75-$35; AX.
Saturday: Trans-Siberian Orchestra - "Christmas Eve and Other Stories" — 3 and 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $49.50-$79.50; AT.
Saturday: Penny & Sparrow — With Lily & Madeleine, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20-$23; AX.
Saturday: Chon and Between the Buried and Me — 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $39.75 and up; TM.
Sunday: Los Angeles Azules — 7 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $40-$160; AX.
Sunday: Melanie Martinez — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $38.50; AT.
Monday: A$AP Ferg and Ski Mast the Slump God — With Murda Beatz, Madein TYO, 7 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39.95-$89.95; AX.
Monday: The Music of Cream 50th Anniversary Tour — Featuring Kofi Baker, Malcom Bruce, Will Jones, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29.50-$49.50; AT.
Tuesday: Chainsmokers — With 5 Seconds of Summer, Lennon Stella, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $39.50-$129.50; AT.
Tuesday: Art Garfunkel — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49.50-$85; AT.
Tuesday: Jack Harlow — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20.50-$25; AX.
Wednesday: SYML — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18-$20; AX.
Wednesday: Summer Walker — With Melii, 8:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35-$65.95; AX.
Nov. 21: Wizards of Winter — Holiday Rock Opera, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $32.25-$68; pueblomemorialhall.com.
Nov. 21: Mt. Joy — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $27.75 and up; AX.
Nov. 22: King Diamond — With Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats and Idle Hands, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $39-$104; TM.
Nov. 22: Seven Lions — With Crystal Skies, Last Heroes, 8:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $35-$99; AX.
Nov. 23: Ghostland Observatory — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $22 and up; TM.
Nov. 23: Katastro — With Bikini Trill, Dylan Reese, 8:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $17.50-$20; AX.
Nov. 23: Black Star Gang — Featuring Yasiin Bey, Talib Kweli, DJ Premier with Brother Ali, Evidence, The ReMINDers, 8:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $49.95-$89.95; AX.
Nov. 24: Kris Kristofferson & the Strangers — 6 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $34.50-$69.50; AT.
STAGE
Monday: "World of Dance" — 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$85; AX.
Wednesday: "The Color Purple" — 7 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $58.50-$88; pueblomemorialhall.com.
Nov. 22-Jan. 5: "Tuck Everlasting" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $19-$38; vintagetheatre.org.
Nov. 21: Rachel Bloom — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$75; AT.
Nov. 23: "Nutcracker in a Nutshell" — 1 p.m., Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $7-$8; sdc-arts.org.
Nov. 23: Steve Trevino — 7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $25 and up; pueblomemorialhall.com.
Nov. 23: Ira Glass — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $20-$100; AT.
ART
Through Nov. 26: "West by West" — Works by Teresa Elliott and Jill Soukup, Gallery 1261, Denver; gallery1261.com.
Through Jan. 5: "Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 12: "Outsider Art: The Collection of Victor Keen" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 12: "George Widener: From the Collection of Victor Keen" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 31: "100 Years of Recreation: The Legacy of Arthur Carhart" — Through Jan. 31, Pueblo Heritage Museum, Pueblo; 719-295-1517.
Through Feb. 2: "Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through May 3: "The Light Show" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
