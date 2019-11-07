AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: Julia Michaels — 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25-$30; AX.
Friday: Houndmouth — With Kyle Emerson, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25-$30; AX.
Friday: The Roots — 9 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $41 and up; TM.
Friday: CAAMP — With By and By, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25,75-$30; AX.
Saturday: Madeon — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $22 and up; TM.
Saturday: Tribal Seeds — With New Kingston, Tropidelic, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $26.50-$29; AX.
Saturday-Sunday: Ray LaMontagne — With Kacy & Clayton, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49.95-$125; AT.
Sunday: Post Malone — With Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $53.50 and up; AT.
Monday: The Aquabats — 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25-$28; AX.
Monday: PJ Morgan — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25.75-$28; AX.
Tuesday: Amber Run — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18-$20; AX.
Tuesday: Big Freedia — With Low Cut Connie, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25,75-$30; AX.
Tuesday: FKA Twigs — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $40-$85; AX.
Wednesday: Gesaffelstein — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39.50-$75; AX.
Nov. 14: Brittany Howard — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $44.95-$45; AX.
Nov. 14: The Milk Carton Kids — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18-$20; AX.
Nov. 15: The Cinematic Orchestra — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $30.75-$35; AX.
Nov. 16: Trans-Siberian Orchestra - "Christmas Eve and Other Stories" — 3 and 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $49.50-$79.50; AT.
Nov. 16: Penny & Sparrow — With Lily & Madeleine, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20-$23; AX.
Nov. 16: Chon and Between the Buried and Me — 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $39.75 and up; TM.
Nov. 17: Los Angeles Azules — 7 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $40-$160; AX.
Nov. 17: Melanie Martinez — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $38.50; AT.
STAGE
Tuesday: Eric Andre — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35-$49.50; AT.
Wednesday: "How I Built This" Live Podcast Tour — With Curt Richardson, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $59-$129; AT.
Through Nov. 17: "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95-$65.95; coloradocandlelight.com.
Through Nov. 23: "The Necromancer's Stone" — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays, 1 and 3 p.m. Saturdays, The BiTSY Stage, Denver; bitsystage.com.
Through Dec. 15: "Looped" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $12-$32; vintagetheatre.org.
ART
Through Nov. 17: "Eyes On: Jonathan Saiz" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Nov. 26: "West by West" — Works by Teresa Elliott and Jill Soukup, Gallery 1261, Denver; gallery1261.com.
Through Jan. 5: "Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 12: "Outsider Art: The Collection of Victor Keen" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 12: "George Widener: From the Collection of Victor Keen" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 31: "100 Years of Recreation: The Legacy of Arthur Carhart" — Through Jan. 31, Pueblo Heritage Museum, Pueblo; 719-295-1517.
Through Feb. 2: "Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through May 3: "The Light Show" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM