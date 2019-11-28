AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: Bassted — Featuring Planet & Borgore, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver,$24 and up ; TM.
Friday: The String Cheese Incident — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $5.95-$89.50; AX.
Friday: Black Mountain — With Ryley Walker, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20-$22; AX.
Saturday: Potato Pirates — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15-$18; AX.
Sunday: The 1975 — 7:30 p.m., 1stBank Center, Broomfield, $145-$89.50; AT.
Wednesday: Turnover & Men I Trust — With Renata Zeiguer, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $23-$28; AX.
Wednesday: Kim Petras — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $33.50-$38.50; AX.
Dec. 5: Rodney Atkins — 7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $35-$55; pueblomemorialhall.com.
Dec. 5: The and the Heart/Fitz & the Tantrums — With Enzi, 7 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $52.80-$99.50; AX.
Dec. 5: Hanson — With Paul McDonald, Joshua & the Holly Rollers, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$45; AX.
Dec. 5: A Tribute to the Beatles' White Album — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49.50-$79.50; AT.
Dec. 6: The Pineapple Thief — With Gavin Harrison, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $35-$40; AX.
Dec. 6: Shpongle — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $35-$87; TM.
Dec. 6: Lsdream & Shlump — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $22.75-$80; AX.
Dec. 6: Mr. Carmack — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22-$25; AX.
Dec. 6-7: Greensky Bluegrass — With Ghost Light, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $37.75-$85; AX.
Dec. 7: Lettuce — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $20 and up; TM.
Dec. 7: Matisyahu — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $33.50-$35; AX.
Dec. 7: Joywave — 9 p.m., Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, $25-$60; AX.
Dec. 8: The Allman Family Revival — Featuring The Allman Betts Band, Eric Krasno, Jimmy Hall, Jimmy Vivino, Robert Randolph, Robin Zander, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $35-$75; AX.
STAGE
Friday-Saturday: Anjelah Johnson — 7 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$59.50; AT.
Friday-Jan. 19: Irving Berlin's "Holiday Inn" — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown. Times and ticket prices: coloradocandlelight.com.
Saturday-Dec. 29: "The Nutcracker" — Colorado Ballet, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $30-$160; coloradoballet.org.
Tuesday: "Clara's Dream" — A twist on "The Nutcracker," 5 or 7 p.m., The PACE Center, Parker, $15; parkerarts.org.
Through Dec. 15: "Looped" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $12-$32; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Jan. 5: "Tuck Everlasting" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $19-$38; vintagetheatre.org.
ART
Through Jan. 5: "Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 12: "Outsider Art: The Collection of Victor Keen" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 12: "George Widener: From the Collection of Victor Keen" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 31: "100 Years of Recreation: The Legacy of Arthur Carhart" — Through Jan. 31, Pueblo Heritage Museum, Pueblo; 719-295-1517.
Through Feb. 2: "Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through May 3: "The Light Show" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
