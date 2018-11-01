OUT oF TOWN
AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: Straight No Chaser — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$59.50; AT.
Friday: Tank and the Bangas/Big Freedia — With Naughty Professor, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $27.50; AX.
Friday: Russ — 9 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $43.95-$64.95; AT.
Friday: Black Lips — With Surfbort, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Friday: Kruder and Dorfmeister DJ Set — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $27.50; AX.
Saturday: Poppy — With Kailee Morgue, Jaira Burns, 7:35 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20; AX.
Saturday: Cherub — With Maddy O’Neal, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25; AX.
Saturday: Mountain Man — With The Dead Tongues, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $23; AX.
Sunday: Wild Nothing — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
Tuesday: The Story So Far — With Turnover, Citizen, Movements, 6:45 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25; AX.
Tuesday: Joywave/Sir Sly — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $24.50; AX.
Tuesday: The Wind + The Wave — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18; AX.
Wednesday: Avenhard — With The Lonesome Days, The Heartstring Hunters, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $12; AX.
Nov. 8: Sawyer Brown — 7 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $31-$52; pueblomemorialhall.com.
Nov. 8: Trev Rich — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $15-$20; AX.
Nov. 9: Monster Energy Tour — Headlined by Mike Shinoda, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $49 and up; TM.
Nov. 9: Evan + Zane — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15; AX.
Nov. 10: John Prine — With Nathaniel Rateliff, 8 p.m., Buell Theatre, Denver, $62.50-$110.50; AX.
Nov. 10 and 11: Tyler Childers — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $23; AX.
Nov. 10 and 11: RUFUS DU SOL — 9 p.m. Nov. 10, 8 a.m. Nov. 11, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $34 and up; TM.
Nov. 11: Cloud Nothings — With Nap Eyes, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18; AX.
Nov. 13: Behemoth — With At the Gates, Wolves in the Throne Room, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $27.50; AX.
Nov. 13: Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15; AX.
Nov. 13: AJR — With Robert DeLong, 6:45 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $64 and up; TM.
Nov. 14: Good Charlotte — 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $36; AX.
Nov. 14: Rubblebucket — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $19.50-$21.50; AX.
STAGE
Through Nov. 10: “Over the River and Through the Woods” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Coal Creek Theater, Louisville, $15-$20; cctlouisville.org.
Through Nov. 11: “The Dining Room” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Center Stage, Evergreen, $15-$25; evergreenplayers.org.
Through Nov. 11: Disney’s “Mary Poppins” — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown. Go online for dates, times and ticket prices: coloradocandlelight.com.
Through Nov. 11: “Boston Marriage” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, $16-$32; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Nov. 11: “My Name is Asher Lev” — 7 p.m. Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Mizel Arts and Culture Center, Denver, $30-$35; cherrycreektheater.org.
Through Dec. 9: “Corduroy” — Conservatory Theatre, Denver, $10 and up; denvercenter.org.
Saturday: Rob Bell — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $30-$60; AT.
Saturday-April 28: “Xanadu” — Garner Galleria Theatre, Denver, go online for ticket prices; denvercenter.org.
Sunday: Brandon Rogers — 2 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $30-$60; AX.
Nov. 9: “Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus” — 7:30 p.m., Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $24-$30; sdc-arts.org.
Nov. 9: Tiffany Jenkins — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $34.50-$79.50; AT.
Nov. 9-18: “A Streetcar Named Desire” — 2 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Schoolhouse Theater, Parker, $27; parkerarts.org.
Nov. 10: “Hairball” — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29.50-$39.50; AT.
Nov. 13-25: “Come From Away” — Buell Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org.
ART
Through Nov. 11: “Going Out of Business” — A Retrospective: Tom Vail — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 6: “Rembrandt: Painter as Printmaker” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 13: “Western Romance” — From the King Collection, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 20: “Contemporary Western” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM