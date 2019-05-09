OUT OF TOWN
AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: Snow Patrol — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.75-$49.75; AT.
Friday: Yacht Rock Revue — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $29.50; AX.
Friday-Saturday: Eric Church — 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $34.50-$144.50; AT.
Saturday: Papadosio and the Polish Ambassador — With Random Rab & the Penumbra Live Band, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $26; AX.
Saturday: What So Not — With A-Trak, Whipped Cream, Hex Cougar and Quiet Bison, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $30 and up; TM.
Sunday: Passion Pit — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $36.75; AX.
Sunday: Tim Hecker & the Konoyo Ensemble — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Monday: I Prevail — With Animals as Leaders, Issues, Justin Stone, 5:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $28.50-$68.50; AX.
Tuesday: Lord Hudson — With Lucius, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $40-$65; AX.
Tuesday: The Dandy Warhols — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25.75; AX.
Tuesday: Apocalyptica — Plays Metallica by Four Cellos — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29.50-$50; AT.
Tuesday: The Lemonheads — With Tommy Stinson, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25.75-$30; AX.
Tuesday: Falling in Reverse — With Ice Nine Kills, From Ashes to New, New Years Day, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25-$28; AX.
Tuesday: The Hollywood Vampires — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $49 and up; TM.
Wednesday: Walk Off the Earth — With Matt and Kim, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.50-$88.50; AX.
Wednesday: Hatebreed — Obituary, Madball, Prong, Skeletal Remains, 6:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25-$30; AX.
Wednesday: Omar Apollo — With Mk.gee, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18,50-$20; AX.
Wednesday: AP — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $30-$35; AX.
May 16: Jenny Lewis — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $28.75; AX.
May 16: Johnny Marr — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $19-$25; AX.
May 16: Moonglade — With Ghost Tapes, Ramakhandra, Kaitlyn Williams, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $12-$15; AX.
May 17: Hunter Hayes — 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $37.50-$40; AX.
May 17: Pancho Barraza — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $59-$149; AT.
May 17: Slothrust — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $19.99-$23; AX.
May 17: Calpurnia — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $35-$40; AX.
May 17-18: Tech N9NE — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $37 and up; TM.
May 18: Kevin Morby — With Sam Cohen, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22.50; AX.
May 19: Pentatonix — With Rachel Platten, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $29.50-$149.50; AT.
May 19: The Wild Reeds — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $13-$15; AX.
May 20-21: Florence and the Machine — With Christine and Queens, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.50-$99.50; AX.
May 22: The Faint — With Choir Boy, Closeness, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $23.75-$28; AX.
May 22: Foxing/Now, Now — With Daddy Issues, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20-$23; AX.
May 23: Iration / UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell and Astro — With Toots and the Maytals, Fortunate Youth, Fiji, Nattali Rize, 4:20 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $35.95-$75.95; AX.
May 23: B2K — 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $49.50-$119.50; AT.
May 23: Pete Yorn — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $35-$40; AX.
STAGE
Friday-June 8: “Hay Fever” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, John Hand Theater, Denver, $17-$25; germinalstage.com.
Saturday: The Pump and Dump Show — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29.50-$45; AT.
May 16: Ron White — 7 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $42 and up; pueblomemorialhall.com.
May 19: Trevor Noah — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45 and up; AX.Through May 26: “Sweat” — Space Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; denvercenter.org.
Through May 26: “The Boys in the Band” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $16-$32; vintagetheatre.org.
Through May 26: “Oliver” — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95 and up; coloradocandlelight.com.
Through June 9: “Wicked” — Buell Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; denvercenter.org.
ART
Through May 18: “Icons of the Plains” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 19: “Amanda Wachob: Tattoo This” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through May 19: “Stampede: Animals in Art” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through May 26: “Representing the West: A New Frontier” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 26: “Andrew Jensdotter: Flak” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through May 26: “Aftereffect: Georgia O’Keeffe and Contemporary Painting” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 18: “Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Sept. 15: “Human | Nature” — Figures from the Craig Ponzio Sculpture Collection, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver. Included with admission; tinyurl.com/yxwxwgyx.
Through Jan. 5: “Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
FESTIVALS
Saturday: Upslope Get Down Music Festival — Upslope Flatiron Park Brewery, Boulder; bouldercoloradousa.com/events/annual-events.
Monday-May 17: MediaLive Festival — Brings together art, digital culture and technology, Boulder Museum of Art, Boulder; bouldercoloradousa.com/events/annual-events.
May 17-19: Spread the Word Colorado Music Festival — 9 p.m. May 17, Cervantes’s and the Other Side, Denver; 12:30 p.m. May 18, Denver Coliseum; 4 p.m. May 19, Levitt Pavilion, Denver; spreadthewordfest.com.
May 17-19: Downtown Music Festival — Main Street comes alive with music performed by local and national artists, Grand Junction; downtowngj.org/signature-events/music-festival.
May 18: Five Points Jazz Festival — Celebrates the history of Denver’s Five Points neighborhood, Denver; artsandvenuesdenver.com/events-programs/five-points-jazz-festival.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM