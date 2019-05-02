OUT OF TOWN
MUSIC
Friday: Tom Odell — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
Saturday: Nick Waterhouse — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15; AX.
Sunday: Nghtmre/Slander — With AFK, Tisoki, Wavedash, 4 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $40-$80; AX.
Sunday: Dance Gavin Dance — With Don Broco, Hail the Sun, CoVet, Thousand Below, 6:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $24.99; AX.
Sunday: Kodak Black — With YNW Melly, 147 Calboy & Sniper Gang, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $35 and up; TM.
Monday: Jesse — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Tuesday: 4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince — With the Colorado Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $40-$70; AX.
Tuesday: Bruno Major — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $17-$20; AX.
Wednesday: The Music of ABBA — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45-$55; AX.
Wednesday: August Alsina — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $35.95-$40; AX.
May 9: Vulfpeck — With Khruangbin, Cory Henry, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $46-$75.50; AX.
May 10: Snow Patrol — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.75-$49.75; AT.
May 10: Yacht Rock Revue — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $29.50; AX.
May 10 and 11: Eric Church — 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $34.50-$144.50; AT.
May 11: Papadosio and the Polish Ambassador — With Random Rab & the Penumbra Live Band, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $26; AX.
May 11: What So Not — With A-Trak, Whipped Cream, Hex Cougar and Quiet Bison, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $30 and up; TM.
May 12: Passion Pit — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $36.75; AX.
May 12: Tim Hecker & the Konoyo Ensemble — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
May 13: I Prevail — With Animals as Leaders, Issues, Justin Stone, 5:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $28.50-$68.50; AX.
May 14: Lord Hudson — With Lucius, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $40-$65; AX.
May 14: The Dandy Warhols — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25.75; AX.
May 14: Apocalyptica — Plays Metallica by Four Cellos — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29.50-$50; AT.
May 14: The Lemonheads — With Tommy Stinson, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25.75-$30; AX.
May 14: Falling in Reverse — With Ice Nine Kills, From Ashes to New, New Years Day, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25-$28; AX.
May 14: The Hollywood Vampires — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $49 and up; TM.
May 15: Walk Off the Earth — With Matt and Kim, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.50-$88.50; AX.
May 15: Hatebreed — Obituary, Madball, Prong, Skeletal Remains, 6:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25-$30; AX.
May 15: Omar Apollo — With Mk.gee, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18,50-$20; AX.
May 15: AP — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $30-$35; AX.
May 16: Jenny Lewis — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $28.75; AX.
May 16: Johnny Marr — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $19-$25; AX.
May 16: Moonglade — With Ghost Tapes, Ramakhandra, Kaitlyn Williams, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $12-$15; AX.
STAGE
Friday: Paula Poundstone — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35-$55; AT.
Saturday: Chelsea Handler — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $69.60-$114.50; AT.
Wednesday-June 9: “Wicked” — Buell Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; denvercenter.org.
May 11: The Pump and Dump Show — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29.50-$45; AT.
May 16: Ron White — 7 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $42 and up; pueblomemorialhall.com.
Through May 26: “Sweat” — Space Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; denvercenter.org.
Through May 26: “The Boys in the Band” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $16-$32; vintagetheatre.org.
Through May 26: “Oliver” — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95 and up; coloradocandlelight.com.
ART
Through May 18: “Icons of the Plains” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 19: “Amanda Wachob: Tattoo This” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through May 19: “Stampede: Animals in Art” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through May 26: “Representing the West: A New Frontier” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 26: “Andrew Jensdotter: Flak” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through May 26: “Aftereffect: Georgia O’Keeffe and Contemporary Painting” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 18: “Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Sept. 15: “Human | Nature” — Figures from the Craig Ponzio Sculpture Collection, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver. Included with admission; tinyurl.com/yxwxwgyx.
Through Jan. 5: “Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
