out of town
AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: The Devil Makes Three — With Lucero, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $42-$55; AX.
Friday: The Hives/Refused — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $37.50; AX.
Friday: The Pietasters — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $17-$20; AX.
Saturday: Jorja Smith and Kali Uchis — 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $39-$141; TM.
Sunday: The Rolling Stones — 7:30 p.m., Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Denver, $96 and up; broncosstadiumatmilehigh.com.
Sunday: Celtic Woman — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $29 and up; AX.
Sunday: Alien Weaponry — 7:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15-$18; AX.
Monday: Disclosure — With Four Tet, Leon Vynehall b2b Axel Boman, DJ Seinfeld, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95-$85; AX.
Wednesday: Phil Lesh & the Terrapin Family Band — With The Infamous Stringdusters, 5:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55.50-$109.50; AX.
May 30: Bela Fleck — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45-$89.50; AX.
May 31: Chromeo/Thievery Corporation — With Big Freedia, Adeline, Peanut Butter Wolf, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95-$89.50; AX.
May 31: Parachute — With Billy Raffoul, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25-$30; AX.
May 31: Ana Barbara — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $40-$120; AT.
June 1: Amanda Palmer — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35-$45; AT.
June 1: Jared & the Mill — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15; AX.
June 2: Parade of Bass — Featuring Dillon Francis with Diesel, Eptic, Blunts & Blondes, Spock b2b Ubur, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $40-$75; AX.
STAGE
Saturday: Ali Wong — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$79.50; AT.
Through June 9: “Wicked” — Buell Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; denvercenter.org.
Through June 8: “Hay Fever” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, John Hand Theater, Denver, $17-$25; germinalstage.com.
Through June 23: “Queen of Conspiracy” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Miners Alley Playhouse, Golden, $17-$32; minersalley.com.
Through Sept. 2: “Without Borders: Arte Sín Fronteras” — History Colorado Center, Denver; historycolorado.org.
ART
Through Aug. 18: “Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 25: “Serious Play: Design in Midcentury America” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Sept. 15: “Human | Nature” — Figures from the Craig Ponzio Sculpture Collection, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver. Included with admission; tinyurl.com/yxwxwgyx.
Through Nov. 17: “Eyes On: Jonathan Saiz” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 5: “Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
FESTIVALS
Saturday: Denver Day of Rock Festival —16th Street Mall, Denver; denverdayofrock.com.
Saturday-Sunday: Denver Arts Festival — Fine arts and crafts, Conservatory Green in Northfield at Stapleton, Denver; denverartsfestival.com.
Saturday-Sunday: Bluegrass on the Arkansas Festival, Salida; bluegrassonthearkansas.org.
June 1: Plein Air Artists of Colorado National Show — Artists will participate in “paints out,” Grand Lake; gograndlake.com.
June 1-2: Denver Chalk Art Festival — More than 200 professional and amateur artists with streets as their canvas, Larimer Street, downtown Denver; larimerarts.org.
June 1-2: Jazz Fest — Performance Park Amphitheater, Estes Park; visitestespark.com.
