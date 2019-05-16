OUT OF TOWN
AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: Hunter Hayes — 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $37.50-$40; AX.
Friday: Pancho Barraza — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $59-$149; AT.
Friday: Slothrust — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $19.99-$23; AX.
Friday: Calpurnia — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $35-$40; AX.
Friday-Saturday: Tech N9NE — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $37 and up; TM.
Saturday: Kevin Morby — With Sam Cohen, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22.50; AX.
Sunday: Pentatonix — With Rachel Platten, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $29.50-$149.50; AT.
Sunday: The Wild Reeds — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $13-$15; AX.
Monday-Tuesday: Florence and the Machine — With Christine and Queens, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.50-$99.50; AX.
Wednesday: The Faint — With Choir Boy, Closeness, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $23.75-$28; AX.
Wednesday: Foxing/Now, Now — With Daddy Issues, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20-$23; AX.
May 23: Iration / UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell and Astro — With Toots and the Maytals, Fortunate Youth, Fiji, Nattali Rize, 4:20 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $35.95-$75.95; AX.
May 23: B2K — 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $49.50-$119.50; AT.
May 23: Pete Yorn — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $35-$40; AX.
May 24: The Devil Makes Three — With Lucero, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $42-$55; AX.
May 24: The Hives/Refused — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $37.50; AX.
May 24: The Pietasters — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $17-$20; AX.
May 25: Jorja Smith and Kali Uchis — 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $39-$141; TM.
May 26: The Rolling Stones — 7:30 p.m., Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Denver, $96 and up; broncosstadiumatmilehigh.com.
May 26: Celtic Woman — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $29 and up; AX.
May 26: Alien Weaponry — 7:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15-$18; AX.
May 27: Disclosure — With Four Tet, Leon Vynehall b2b Axel Boman, DJ Seinfeld, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95-$85; AX.
STAGE
Sunday: Trevor Noah — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45 and up; AX.
May 25: Ali Wong — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$79.50; AT.
Through May 26: “Sweat” — Space Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; denvercenter.org.
Through May 26: “The Boys in the Band” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $16-$32; vintagetheatre.org.
Through May 26: “Oliver” — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95 and up; coloradocandlelight.com.
Through June 8: “Hay Fever” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, John Hand Theater, Denver, $17-$25; germinalstage.com.
Through June 9: “Wicked” — Buell Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; denvercenter.org.
Through Sept. 2: “Without Borders: Arte Sín Fronteras” — History Colorado Center, Denver; historycolorado.org.
ART
Through May 26: “Representing the West: A New Frontier” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 26: “Andrew Jensdotter: Flak” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through May 26: “Aftereffect: Georgia O’Keeffe and Contemporary Painting” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 18: “Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 25: “Serious Play: Design in Midcentury America” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Sept. 15: “Human | Nature” — Figures from the Craig Ponzio Sculpture Collection, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver. Included with admission; tinyurl.com/yxwxwgyx.
Through Nov. 17: “Eyes On: Jonathan Saiz” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 5: “Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
FESTIVALS
Friday-Sunday: Spread the Word Colorado Music Festival — 9 p.m. Friday, Cervantes’ Other Side, Denver; 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Denver Coliseum, Denver; 4 p.m. Sunday, Levitt Pavilion, Denver; spreadthewordfest.com.
Friday-Sunday: Downtown Music Festival — Main Street comes alive with music performed by local and national artists, Grand Junction; downtowngj.org/signature-events/music- festival.
Saturday: Five Points Jazz Festival — Celebrates the history of Denver’s Five Points neighborhood, Denver; artsandvenuesdenver.com/events-programs/five-points-jazz-festival.
May 25: Denver Day of Rock Festival — 16th Street Mall, Denver; denverdayofrock.com.
May 25-26: Denver Arts Festival — Fine arts and crafts, Conservatory Green in Northfield at Stapleton, Denver; denverartsfestival.com.
May 25-26: Bluegrass on the Arkansas Festival, Salida; bluegrassonthearkansas.org.
