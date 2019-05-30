Out of town
AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: Chromeo/Thievery Corporation — With Big Freedia, Adeline, Peanut Butter Wolf, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95-$89.50; AX.
Friday: Parachute — With Billy Raffoul, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25-$30; AX.
Friday: Ana Barbara — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $40-$120; AT.
Saturday: Amanda Palmer — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35-$45; AT.
Saturday: Jared & the Mill — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15; AX.
Sunday: Parade of Bass — Featuring Dillon Francis with Diesel, Eptic, Blunts & Blondes, Spock b2b Ubur, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $40-$75; AX.
Tuesday: Fredo Band — 7:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20-$25; AX.
Tuesday: Johnnyswim — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $30-$32; AX.
Wednesday: Billie Eilish — With Denzel Curry, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55.19-$80.69; AX.
June 6: Brit Floyd — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $61-$71; AX.
June 7: New Kids on the Block — With Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $29.95-$199.95; AT.
June 7: Little Feat — 8:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $44-$99.50; AX.
June 8: Garth Brooks — 7 p.m., Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Denver, $83.70; broncosstadiumatmilehigh.com.
June 8: Big Head Todd and the Monsters — With Toad the Wet Sprocket, Colin Hay, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.50-$69.50; AX.
June 8: Citizen/Knuckle Puck — With Hunny, Oso Oso, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $24-$27; AX.
June 8: Ludovico Einadui — 8 p.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $49.95-$125; AX.
STAGE
June 6-Aug. 25: “Disney’s Tarzan: The Stage Musical” — 6 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, noon Saturdays, 12:30 p.m. Sundays, Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95 and up; coloradocandlelight.com.
June 9: Game Grumps Live! The Final Party — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $37.50; AT.
Through June 9: “Wicked” — Buell Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; denvercenter.org.
Through June 8: “Hay Fever” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, John Hand Theater, Denver, $17-$25; germinalstage.com.
Through June 16: “The Language Archive” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $16-$32; vintagetheatre.org.
Through June 23: “Queen of Conspiracy” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Miners Alley Playhouse, Golden, $17-$32; minersalley.com.
Through Sept. 2: “Without Borders: Arte Sín Fronteras” — History Colorado Center, Denver; historycolorado.org.
ART
June 8-Sept. 29: “Luster, Realism & Hyperrealism in Automobile & Motorcycle Painting” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Aug. 18: “Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 25: “Serious Play: Design in Midcentury America” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Sept. 15: “Human | Nature” — Figures from the Craig Ponzio Sculpture Collection, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver. Included with admission; tinyurl.com/yxwxwgyx.
Through Nov. 17: “Eyes On: Jonathan Saiz” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 5: “Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
FESTIVALS
Saturday: Plein Air Artists of Colorado National Show — Artists will participate in “paints out,” Grand Lake; gograndlake.com.
Saturday-Sunday: Denver Chalk Art Festival — More than 200 professional and amateur artists with streets as their canvas, Larimer Street, downtown Denver; larimerarts.org.
Saturday-Sunday: Jazz Fest — Performance Park Amphitheater, Estes Park; visitestespark.com.
June 7-8: Greeley Blues Jam — The “Blues 101 Stage” highlights some talented young blues performers, Greeley; greeleybluesjam.com.
June 7-8: Central Jazz Fest — With four stages in various parts of the town, Central City; tinyurl.com/yc235vbn.
June 7-8: Folk n’ Bluegrass Festival — Music with views, Pagosa Springs; folkwest.com.
June 7-8: Holly Bluegrass Festival — Gateway Park, Holly; bluegrassfestivalguide.com/events/holly.
June 8: Rock ‘N Soul Jam — Celebration of classic rock, soul, blues and swing music, Feed Store Amphitheater Park, Westcliffe; rocknsouljam.com.
June 8-9: Art Students League of Denver Summer Art Market — Food, music, art activities and demonstrations, West Washington Park neighborhood, Denver; asld.org.
June 8-9: Wearable Art Festival — Vendors, art demos, food and more, Front Street, Fairplay; fairplayco.us/events.html.
June 8-9: Denver Berkeley Park Arts and Music Festival — Juried fine arts, music, food and more, Berkeley Park, Denver; tinyurl.com/yctdzqrq.
June 8-9: Arts and Crafts Show — More than 60 vendors, Town Park, Grand Lake; gograndlake.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM